Badminton: Tanvi Lad wins Welsh International future series

India’s Tanvi Lad emerged triumphant at the Welsh International Future Series, defeating France’s Marie Batomene in straight games on Saturday in Cardiff.
The 24-year-old, who was the top seed at tournament, took just 28 minutes to dismantle her opponent 21-15, 21-8.
The first game started as a tight affair, with the scores tied 9-9 at one point. From there, Tanvi started pulling away and won the 5 of the last 7 points to wrap up the first game. The second game, however, was a cakewalk as she dismantled her opponent, winning 7 consecutive points during the game – Batomene could only manage to win 8 point in all.
The win was her second of the day, after she defeated third seed Jordan Hart from Wales in the semi-final, earlier on Saturday. That
The win comes for Tanvi at the end of the year where she struggled for the most part, winning just 3 matches coming into the tournament out of the 10 she played. Her ranking had slid to 91 and this title comes as a welcome return to form.
Meanwhile, in the men’s singles section, RMV Gurusaidutt lost in the final against Nhat Nguyen, the seventh seed from Ireland.