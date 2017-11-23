Arjun Atwal goes down in play-off on thrilling final day of Mauritius Open

Arjun Atwal, who had at least a share of the lead for first three days, was felled in the first play-off hole by Dylan Frittelli of South Africa in a thrilling final day at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Atwal had a chance to come from one shot behind Fritelli to win regulation but his eagle putt lipped and the birdie put him in a play-off.

Then in the play-off he reached the edge in two, but left his chip shot to about 10 feet and the putt stopped at the lip and Fritteli, also two on, two-putted for birdie at the Euro 1million (approximately $1.07 million) event sanctioned by the Asian Tour, Sunshine Tour and European Tour. This was his second win of the season.

The 27-year-old Frittelli closed with a four-under-par 67 to finish on 16-under-par 268, which was matched by a battling Atwal, whose 25-foot eagle putt on the last hole hit the side of the cup before spinning past the hole.

The other two Indians, Shiv Kapur (70) was T-16th and SSP Chawrasia (70) was T-27th.

Atwal got his best finish in three years since the 2014 win in Dubai Open on Asian Tour. His best since and only top- 10 since then has been T-7 in Taiwan this year.

Atwal said, “I didn’t read the line in my second shot (play-off), didn’t hit a good shot and didn’t hit a great putt. Dylan obviously did the right thing and deserves to win. I’m happy with the way I played this week but right now I’m just disappointed to lose the tournament.”

“You don’t get many chances especially at my age. I’ll take a lot of positives out of this week but right now I’m really mad. To be honest, I haven’t been in that situation in a while.”

Frenchman Romain Langasque posted a 67 to finish in third place on 270 while co-overnight leader Louis De Jager of South Africa ended his campaign in fourth place following a 71.

Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines, a winner on the Asian Tour, posted a 71 to claim a share of fifth place after playing through a wrist injury at the Heritage Golf Club.

The 44-year-old Atwal, who will captain Team Asia in the EurAsia Cup presented by DRB-HICOM next year, was disappointed to lose in the play-off after holding at least a share of the lead since the opening day when he set a course record 62.