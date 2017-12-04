India vs SL, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live: Mathews, Chandimal keep hosts at bay in hazy morning session
India are looking to seal their ninth consecutive Test series win.
Live updates:
Just In: Green Court slams authorities for holding India-Sri Lanka Test in Delhi despite poor air quality. Skipper Dinesh Chandimal was the first individual on Monday to complain of discomfort. Several visiting players had reported to have been affected by the hazardous air quality in the city where the match is being staged.
At Lunch, Sri Lanka 192/3 after 71 overs (Mathews 90*, Chandimal 52*)
India’s bowlers were left frustrated in a hazy morning session on Monday. They toiled but could not get past the defences of Mathews and Chandimal. This is in fact the first time that Sri Lanka have not lost a wicket in a session. The visitors still trail India by 344 runs.
After 69 overs, Sri Lanka 191/3 (Mathews 89, Chandimal 52).
Spin from both ends now. Kohli feels the ball is scuffed up enough now. Ashwin into the attack just before the lunch break. Another challenge for Chandimal and Mathews, who is nearing a century.
After 65 overs, Sri Lanka 183/3 (Mathews 83, Chandimal 51).
50 for Chandimal. India’s ploys have fallen flat all morning. Sri Lanka are making hay despite the haze. Kohli is trying to bounce the batsmen into submission, but the two Sri Lanka batsmen have done well to work their way around it.
After 175/3 in 63.1 overs (Mathews 80, Chandimal 46).
Mathews, Chandimal have now added 100 runs for the fourth wicket. The duo has batted stoically, managing both the threat from Indian bowlers and the conditions (cough). India and Ishant are trying to get Mathews out with a leg-side heavy field and short-pitched deliveries, but the ploy isn’t bearing fruit for now.
Update: The All-India Senior Selection Committee will meet in New Delhi today to pick the teams for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and the three-match Test series against South Africa.
Sri Lanka 155/3 after 57 overs (Mathews 68, Chandimal 36)
Want statistical proof of Sri Lanka’s struggle this series? At 68*, Angelo Mathews now has Sri Lanka’s highest individual score this series.
Sri Lanka 152/3 after 54 overs (Mathews 67, Chandimal 36)
Chandimal and Mathews are batting steadily. They are doing a good job at keeping the India’s bowlers at bay. The pacer tried to break the stand, but did not succeed, the spinners are now trying to chip away.
Sri Lanka 148/3 after 52 overs (Mathews 67, Chandimal 32)
Chandimal is the first Sri Lankan to report discomfort. The physio was out and assessed the situation. Play was halted for a bit, but the game has resumed now.
Sri Lanka 141/3 after 48.3 overs (Mathews 64, Chandimal 28)
Quiet start for Sri Lanka. India’s pacers are putting in another fine performance early in the day. Plenty of edges, just haven’t carried to the slip fielders. India dropped two catches in the slips on Sunday. They will want to improve on that aspect of the game.
9.35am: And we are underway. Jadeja completes his pending over from last night. It’s another hazy morning in Delhi. No player is wearing any masks so far. Sri Lanka 132/3 (Chandimal 27, Mathews 57)
9.00am: Virat Kohli smashed a record double century to put India on top in the third Test against Sri Lanka, whose fielders wore anti-pollution masks in extraordinary scenes in a smoggy Delhi on Sunday.
Kohli cracked a career-best 243 but his sixth double century as captain was overshadowed on the second day after Sri Lanka complained about air pollution in the Indian capital, halting play three times.
The match was delayed more than 20 minutes in the second session as smog visibly worsened at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium and the umpires consulted the match referee and team doctors.
Sri Lankan fast bowlers Lahiru Gamage and Suranga Lakmal returned to the pavilion amid the drama, leaving the visitors short of fielders and prompting Kohli to declare India’s first innnings on 536/7.
Sri Lanka were 131 for three at stumps, trailing the hosts by 405 runs.