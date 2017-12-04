Live Sri Lanka in India

India vs SL, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live: Mathews, Chandimal keep hosts at bay in hazy morning session

India are looking to seal their ninth consecutive Test series win.

by 
Prashant Bhoot / BCCI / Sportzpics

Live updates:

Just In: Green Court slams authorities for holding India-Sri Lanka Test in Delhi despite poor air quality. Skipper Dinesh Chandimal was the first individual on Monday to complain of discomfort. Several visiting players had reported to have been affected by the hazardous air quality in the city where the match is being staged.

Delhi experienced another hazy morning. Photo: Sportzpics
Delhi experienced another hazy morning. Photo: Sportzpics

At Lunch, Sri Lanka 192/3 after 71 overs (Mathews 90*, Chandimal 52*)
India’s bowlers were left frustrated in a hazy morning session on Monday. They toiled but could not get past the defences of Mathews and Chandimal. This is in fact the first time that Sri Lanka have not lost a wicket in a session. The visitors still trail India by 344 runs.

After 69 overs, Sri Lanka 191/3 (Mathews 89, Chandimal 52).
Spin from both ends now. Kohli feels the ball is scuffed up enough now. Ashwin into the attack just before the lunch break. Another challenge for Chandimal and Mathews, who is nearing a century.

After 65 overs, Sri Lanka 183/3 (Mathews 83, Chandimal 51).
50 for Chandimal. India’s ploys have fallen flat all morning. Sri Lanka are making hay despite the haze. Kohli is trying to bounce the batsmen into submission, but the two Sri Lanka batsmen have done well to work their way around it.

After 175/3 in 63.1 overs (Mathews 80, Chandimal 46).
Mathews, Chandimal have now added 100 runs for the fourth wicket. The duo has batted stoically, managing both the threat from Indian bowlers and the conditions (cough). India and Ishant are trying to get Mathews out with a leg-side heavy field and short-pitched deliveries, but the ploy isn’t bearing fruit for now.

Update: The All-India Senior Selection Committee will meet in New Delhi today to pick the teams for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and the three-match Test series against South Africa.

Sri Lanka 155/3 after 57 overs (Mathews 68, Chandimal 36)
Want statistical proof of Sri Lanka’s struggle this series? At 68*, Angelo Mathews now has Sri Lanka’s highest individual score this series.

Sri Lanka 152/3 after 54 overs (Mathews 67, Chandimal 36)
Chandimal and Mathews are batting steadily. They are doing a good job at keeping the India’s bowlers at bay. The pacer tried to break the stand, but did not succeed, the spinners are now trying to chip away.

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal (left) was the first Sri Lankan to report discomfort. Photo: Prashant Bhoot / BCCI / Sportzpics
Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal (left) was the first Sri Lankan to report discomfort. Photo: Prashant Bhoot / BCCI / Sportzpics

Sri Lanka 148/3 after 52 overs (Mathews 67, Chandimal 32)
Chandimal is the first Sri Lankan to report discomfort. The physio was out and assessed the situation. Play was halted for a bit, but the game has resumed now.

Sri Lanka 141/3 after 48.3 overs (Mathews 64, Chandimal 28)
Quiet start for Sri Lanka. India’s pacers are putting in another fine performance early in the day. Plenty of edges, just haven’t carried to the slip fielders. India dropped two catches in the slips on Sunday. They will want to improve on that aspect of the game.

9.35am: And we are underway. Jadeja completes his pending over from last night. It’s another hazy morning in Delhi. No player is wearing any masks so far. Sri Lanka 132/3 (Chandimal 27, Mathews 57)

9.00am: Virat Kohli smashed a record double century to put India on top in the third Test against Sri Lanka, whose fielders wore anti-pollution masks in extraordinary scenes in a smoggy Delhi on Sunday.

Kohli cracked a career-best 243 but his sixth double century as captain was overshadowed on the second day after Sri Lanka complained about air pollution in the Indian capital, halting play three times.

The match was delayed more than 20 minutes in the second session as smog visibly worsened at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium and the umpires consulted the match referee and team doctors.

Sri Lankan fast bowlers Lahiru Gamage and Suranga Lakmal returned to the pavilion amid the drama, leaving the visitors short of fielders and prompting Kohli to declare India’s first innnings on 536/7.

Sri Lanka were 131 for three at stumps, trailing the hosts by 405 runs.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.