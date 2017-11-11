NBA 2017-18

NBA: Golden State Warriors dominate third quarter to thump Heat, Timberwolves down Clippers

The Warriors seemed fired up by the ejection of Livingston, who bumped heads with the referee.

by 
NBA

The NBA champion Golden State Warriors rode a dominant third quarter to a decisive 123-95 victory over the Heat in Miami on Sunday. Miami took a 36-33 first-quarter lead despite 16 points in the period from Stephen Curry.

The Warriors out-scored the Heat 37-17 in the third to take a 99-77 lead into the final frame. Curry finished with 30 points as the Warriors improved to 3-0 on their current road trip.

Durant added 24 and Klay Thompson scored 19. The Warriors seemed fired up by the ejection of Livingston, who thought he was fouled on a shot attempt and leaned in to argue with the referee. He bumped heads with the official, who also appeared to be moving forward, and was instantly sent to the locker room.

The Oklahoma City Thunder held off the depleted San Antonio Spurs 90-87, aided by Russell Westbrook’s seventh triple-double of the season. Westbrook scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder, who led 90-82 before failing to score in the final 3:34.

A turnover in the closing seconds gave San Antonio a chance to tie the game, but Brandon Paul missed a three-pointer and Oklahoma City’s Raymond Felton grabbed the rebound to seal it.

Steven Adams added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, whose 20 turnovers made it closer than was comfortable against a Spurs team missing Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

Spurs forward Kyle Anderson suffered a sprained knee when he went down hard under the basket in the third quarter. He hit the court in obvious pain and had to be helped to the locker room.

Butler leads Timberwolves

Image credit: NBA
Image credit: NBA

In Minneapolis, Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 33 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, as the Timberwolves out-dueled the Los Angeles Clippers 112-106.

Karl-Anthony Towns notched his league-leading 19th double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds and Taj Gibson added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who surrendered a fourth-quarter lead before Butler pulled them through.

Austin Rivers scored 30 points for the Clippers, equalling his career-best with seven three pointers. DeAndre Jordan had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who were again without injured starters Blake Griffin, Patrick Beverley, Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic.

The Orlando Magic encountered little resistance in a 105-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks.

Nikola Vucevic scored 34 points, Evan Fournier added 20 and Jonathan Simmons chipped in 16 as all five Magic starters scored in double figures.

The Knicks, already without leading scorer Kristaps Porzingis who missed his third straight game with an ankle injury and a apparent flu, announced shortly before tip-off that second-leading scorer Tim Hardaway would be sidelined by a leg injury.

In their absence Michael Beasley led the Knicks with 21 points. Courtney Lee had 19 and Enes Kanter had 18 points with 16 rebounds.

Vucevic dominated his matchup with Kanter, scoring 12 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Magic thwarted a Knicks’ rally. “I was just being aggressive whenever I got a good look at the basket,” Vucevic said. “In the fourth quarter, we needed to close the game, so I wanted to keep my aggressiveness and carry my team until the end.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.