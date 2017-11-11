Watch: Nathan Lyon’s one-handed stunner to rub salt in England’s wounds

What a year this has been for Nathan Lyon. He recorded career-best figures earlier in the year against India. He followed that feat with a brilliant series against Bangladesh. In a series that was expected to be dominated by the Australian pacers, the off-spinner has emerged as the unsung hero, and this catch – surely one of the best we have witnessed all year – underlines the form he has been in. He can do no wrong at the moment.
Caught and bowled dismissals are a rarity in cricket, considering that the bowler, in most cases, has a fraction of a second to hold on to the chance. We have seen many straightforward chances been put down. Here, the ball was hit hard by Moeen Ali and Lyon had to dive full stretch, that too on his weaker hand, to pouch it.
The struggling England found themselves in deeper misery as they were six down for 132. If there was ever to be a video compilation of the greatest return catches in the history of the game, the 30-year-old’s blinder at Adelaide on day three should certainly find a place in it.