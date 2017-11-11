Why was a Test match allowed in Delhi when the air quality is so poor, asks NGT

The National Green Tribunal on Monday asked authorities why the India-Sri Lanka cricket match was being held in New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium despite the poor air quality in the city.
Hazardous smog had led to multiple interruptions in the third Test between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday. Sri Lankan players wore masks as the air quality dipped.
The tribunal also censured the Delhi government for not filing an action plan on steps taken to curb air pollution in the city, PTI reported. “The situation is getting from poor to worst, children are suffering and the Delhi government has not even filed its action plan,” the panel said.
The green tribunal gave the Aam Aadmi Party government 48 hours to let it know what pollution control measures were being taken. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have already filed their reports, the court said.