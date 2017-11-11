BOXING

Vijender Singh to defend titles against Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu in Jaipur

The 32-year-old will defend his Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight titles against Ernest on December 23.

by 
AFP

India boxer Vijender Singh will defend his WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight titles against Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu in Jaipur at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium on December 23. The 32-year-old professional boxer from Haryana, who is currently ranked 9th in the World Boxing Organization, will fancy his chances against the African.

Vijender has nine wins under his belt with seven of them being won by KO and two by unanimous decision. He has played 40 rounds in his nine fights. In his last three title fights held in India, Vijender has won all three bouts including a knockout.

Vijender said, “I am really excited on having my 10th fight in India in the Pink City of Jaipur. I am training hard in the ring for the last two months and still have three weeks to go for my next fight, so looking forward to winning the third title fight in a row.”

Vijender defeated China’s No 1 boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali during his last fight in Mumbai to claim WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title and successfully defended his WBO Asia Pacific title.

The 34-year-old Ghana boxer is looking at winning his 26th pro fight. West African Boxing Union Middleweight champion and Ghanaian middleweight champion holds a record of 23 wins with 21 knockouts and 2 losses out of total 25 fights he has fought so far in his career. This is his first fight in Asia.

Amuzu said “I know Vijender Singh is a good boxer and has been an unbeatable in his pro career so far, but I will give him a tough challenge on December 23 and I am confident that he will lose his both the titles in front of his home crowd. So far Vijender has not faced any tough and experienced opponent like me, I am sure that after facing me in the ring he will realise how tough pro boxing is. I am ready and fully prepared to defeat Vijender Singh in the early 3-4 rounds Knockout win”.

