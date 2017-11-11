Premier League

‘I am not Pochettino, I am Arsene Wenger’: Arsenal manager refuses to give up on title

Arsenal are 15 points behind table toppers Manchester City, who are favourites to win the Premier League trophy.

by 
BEN STANSALL / AFP

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is refusing to concede defeat in the Premier League title race even though his team are now 15 points adrift of Manchester City in top spot. Mauricio Pochettino has ruled Tottenham out of contention but Wenger is refusing to throw in the towel despite Saturday’s painful 3-1 loss to Manchester United.

The Gunners, who last won the trophy in 2003-04 and have three more points than rivals Spurs, are lagging in fifth spot after five defeats in their first 15 games.

“I am not Pochettino, I am Arsene Wenger,” the Frenchman said. “I am here to fight as long as I can. As long as mathematically it’s possible, you have to fight. You cannot give any other message out.”

Wenger believes the performance in the loss to United, who capitalised on two defensive howlers, has revived belief within his squad. “I believe from the game, it has to make us angry and even more determined,” added Wenger, whose side dominated possession and produced a succession of chances but were thwarted by United goalkeeper David De Gea.

“If I am a player, and I think with what we produced, we have a huge potential, and we lose the game. We cannot accept that. That’s what you want, the players have produced a quality performance. What makes you angry is that you produce that performance and in the end you have nothing to show for it. That’s very difficult to accept.”

Wenger welcomed the positive reaction of the Emirates Stadium crowd to Arsenal’s performance. “The crowd sees as well that the team produced what is expected from them. The crowd was outstanding. And the team was outstanding. But we were not efficient. I cannot deny that. They have scored three, we have scored one.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.