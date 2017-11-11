‘Need to use these experiences to improve’: Pochettino backs Spurs to bounce back

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says his struggling side can thrive on criticism over their patchy form, admitting the team have not yet learned the winning habit of teams such as Real Madrid.
Spurs laboured to a 1-1 draw at Watford on Saturday, their fourth Premier League match in a row without a victory, and are a whopping 18 points off top spot. But despite just two points from a possible 12, Pochettino remains adamant Spurs will emerge stronger for their struggles.
“We want to avoid bad moments and periods but we are not still this type of team like Barcelona, Real Madrid that can maybe keep winning and winning for long periods. We’re completely different, we’re not in the last stage (of our development). So we need to use these experiences to improve, to learn, to get more experience.”
In contrast to their struggles in the Premier League, Spurs have topped their Champions League group, finishing ahead of European Champions Real Madrid with one match still to play.
“When people criticise us, my staff and my team, that always makes you stronger, and sometimes that’s good,” he added. “We have maybe three points less than this time last season, and we’ve finished top of our Champions League group. Manchester City have created a gap, but I’m sure the team will improve and take many lessons from this run.”