Live Indian hockey

HWL Final, India vs Germany live: Dominant Germans take 2-0 lead

Can India beat the unbeaten Germans?

by 
Hockey India

After 13 minutes in Q2 India 0 England 2: PC for India. However, Rupinder Singh Pal’s shot is saved by the German keeper Mats Grambusch. India have lifted their game in the last five minutes.

This is Lalit Kumar Upadhyay’s 50th game for India.

After 12 minutes in Q2 India 0 Germany 2: India yet again looking to score on the counter. Lovely pass by SV Sunil to Gurjant Singh. But Gurjant fails to convert. India finally making space and creating chances.

After 7 minutes in Q2 India 0 Germany 2: That was close. Akashdeep Singh comes close to give India the opening goal. But he is denied. What a pass by Mandeep Singh though. India sticking to their strength.

After 6 minutes in Q2 India 0 Germany 2: Germany go 2-0 up with Mats Grambusch with a brilliant field goal. Ball hits Birendra Lakra’s stick on the way. Akash looks on hopelessly.

After 5 minutes in Q2 India 0 Germany 1: India aren’t moving around much. Possession is 26% to India and 74% to Germany. India need to score the equaiser before it is too late.

After 2 minutes in Q2 India 0 Germany 0: First PC to Germany and they score. Martin Haner gives Germany the lead.

At the end of the first quarter: It is still 0-0 but Germany are clearly dominating possession here.

After 12 minutes: Marijne is not happy as his players continue to chase the ball. Clearly this was not a part of the plan.

After 10 minutes: India need to calm down. Germany are dominating possession. Pressure on the hosts. India need to control the game.

After 6 minutes: India need to get more of the ball clearly. Germans are keeping the ball to themselves, passing it around. Three circle entries for Germany already. India have zero.

After 3 minutes: With one draw and one loss, India currently are at the bottom in Pool B with one point. Germany are on top with four points in two games. Germany are already looking dangerous early on.

07:30pm: Here is India’s starting XI. Akash Chikte replaces Suraj Karkera.

07:25pm: “I think first match was really good. Poor defending in our circles cost us the second match. If we have more of the ball then we won’t allow Germany to score,” says Sjoerd Marijne

07:15pm: After India lost against England, coach Sjoerd Marijne said that the team lacked consistency. Read the entire copy here.

07:12pm: Even PR Sreejesh wants that elusive victory against Germany tonight.

07:07pm: Earlier in the day, defending champions Australia were held to a 2-2 draw against England. Australia have three points while England are on four points.

07:00 pm: Hello folks, India are set to face Germany in their final Pool B HWL Final game at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. India come into the match after losing 3-2 to England in their previous game. India, who drew with defending champions in Australia in the first game, are looking to win their first match in the tournament.

