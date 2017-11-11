Bumrah, Parthiv included in India’s 17-member Test squad for South Africa

Jasprit Bumrah and Parthiv Patel were the new faces included in India’s 17-member squad for the Test series in South Africa starting next month was announced on Monday in Delhi.
Pacer Bumrah, who is yet to make his Test debut, was included as the fifth seamer in addition to Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. Wicketkeeper-batsman Patel is making another comeback to the team after impressing as a stand-in keeper in the home series against England earlier this year.
The selectors also announced a 15-member squad for the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka later this month. Virat Kohli, who has already been rested for the One day Internationals, will miss the T20s as well, Rohit Sharma will continue as captain instead.
Test sqaud
Virat Kohli (captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
More to follow