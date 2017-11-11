Sri Lanka in India

Despite fighting Test century in Delhi, Dinesh Chandimal dropped for ODIs against India

All-rounder Asela Gunaratne and Danushka Gunathilaka return to the side, which will be captained by Thisara Perera.

by 
ISHARA S.KODIKARA/AFP

Sri Lanka on Tuesday left out Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal from the one-day squad to face India on the day he completed a crucial century to help his side save face in the third Test. All-rounder Asela Gunaratne and opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka return to the side that has lost 21 one-day games this year and won just four.

Chandimal, who was last man out for 164 in Sri Lanka’s first innings in New Delhi on Tuesday, is the major victim of the latest changes made to rejuvenate the national fortunes. Sri Lanka Cricket, last week, named Thisara Perera as the one-day captain in place of Upul Tharanga.

Under Tharanga, Sri Lanka suffered three consecutive One-day International whitewashes this year against South Africa, India and Pakistan. Gunaratne returns to the side for the first time since being injured in July against India in Galle. He will strengthen the batting order alongside the former skipper Angelo Mathews who returns having missed the last ODI series against Pakistan through injury.

Sri Lanka and India play one day games between December 10 and 17 in Dharmasala, Mohali and Visakhapatnam.

Squad


Thisara Perera (C), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Chathuranga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep

