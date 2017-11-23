Premier League

‘He knows what I can give’: Chelsea’s Fabregas on winning Antonio Conte’s trust

The Spanish World Cup winner was not a part of the Italian’s plans last season.

by 
FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-CRYSTAL PALACE | GLYN KIRK/AFP

Veteran Spanish international Cesc Fabregas is happy he has proved Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wrong and shown he is an indispensable part of the Premier League champions’ side. The 30-year-old midfielder – who has played 18 times already this season compared to just the four appearances he had at a similar stage last term – is hoping this season might yield him one of the few winners medals he is lacking: the Champions League.

Fabregas, who was a member of the Spain side that won successive European Championships in 2008 and 2012, as well as the 2010 World Cup, said he could have just given up when Conte didn’t initially select him last season. “I wasn’t playing, I wasn’t really part of his (Conte’s) initial plans and at that point you can do two things,” said Fabregas, speaking on the eve of Chelsea’s final Champions League group match with Atletico Madrid.

“You can just give up and accept you are not going to be part of the team or the club in the future. The other is what I did, put your head down and be humble, show him that he’s wrong. My relationship with the manager (now) is fantastic. He trusts me. He knows exactly what I can give to the team.”

Fabregas, who was a member of the Arsenal side that lost to Barcelona in the 2006 Champions League final, will be 32 when his present contract is up in 2019 and Chelsea policy is to only offer one year contracts to players aged 30 and over.

However, he says he doesn’t feel his age. “I am only 30. What is 30? Nothing,” said Fabregas. “I’m very young. I really mean it. Especially how I play, the position I play. You can go for many more years. I’m where I want to be. I’m enjoying my football. When the moment comes to talk about different things I’ll be here, ready for it.”

Conte, whose side are through to the knockout stages but can top the group if they beat Atletico, agreed with Fabregas with regard to his age. “When you are 30 years old you have at least five more years,” said Conte. “He’s a winner in his mind, in his mentality, for this reason he is very strong.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.