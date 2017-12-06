Sri Lanka in India

Cracking end to 2017: All the records Virat Kohli smashed during the Sri Lanka series

The India captain notched up two double centuries in a series that saw him score 610 runs at an average of 152.50.

by 
Prashant Bhoot / BCCI / Sportzpics

Another series, another set of records, Virat Kohli was at it again as India sealed a 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka. The India captain was declared the man of the series, and deservedly so.

He notched up two double centuries in a series that has seen him amass 610 runs at an average of 152.50.

Considering the mountain of runs already under his belt, the latest run-scoring spree led to more records being broken by the 28-year-old.

The three-Test series versus Sri Lanka began unceremoniously for Virat Kohli – getting out plumb, for a duck, to Suranga Lakmal during the bowler’s brilliant opening spell in the first Test in Kolkata.

He bounced back in the next innings, scoring an unbeaten hundred that swung the momentum in the home team’s favour. The India captain followed it up with back-to-back double hundreds. In his final innings of the series and this year, he made a 58-ball 50, helping India amass a huge lead over the visiting Sri Lankans.

Here’s a look at the key records the India skipper smashed during the course of the three-Test series:

  • 3rd: Virat Kohli, who’s made 2818 runs this year, was 51 runs short of surpassing Kumar Sangakkara as the batsman with most international runs in a calendar year. Sangakkara, in 2014, made 2868 runs at an average of 53.11 in 48 matches across three formats. Australia’s Ricky Ponting is placed second on that list with 2833 runs, scored in 2005 at an average of 56.6 from 46 games. Kohli is now third, bettering his tally of 2595 runs from 2016.
  • 1st: Kohli is the first Indian captain to aggregate 1000 runs in two successive years.
  • 3: Thrice Kohli has made over 600 runs in a Test series (includes series with three Tests, four Tests and five Tests). He became the first Indian to achieve the feat. Former Indian captains Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar scored 600+ runs twice in their careers.
  • 3rd: Only Don Bradman and Mohammad Yousuf has made more runs than Kohli in a Test series taking up five or fewer innings. The Indian skipper made 610 runs this series. Bradman, in five innings, made 806 runs against South Africa in 1931-32. Yousuf, against the West Indies in 2006-07, made 665 runs in five innings.
  • 0: As captain, no one has more double tons than Kohli. He surpassed some of the greatest names in cricket when he struck his sixth double hundred as captain on Sunday. Brian Lara had five double hundreds as captain; Don Bradman, Michael Clarke and Graeme Smith all made four. 
  • 2nd: The India skipper became only the second captain after Australia’s Michael Clarke to score double tons in consecutive Test innings.
  • 4th: Kohli also became the fourth Indian to score a Test double century against five different opponents.
  • 10: Kohli (10 hundreds this year) also went ahead of Ponting (9 in 2005 and ‘06) and Graeme Smith (9 in 2005) in the list for the most hundreds by a captain in a calendar year.
  • 6: With six double tons, Kohli has also equaled Sehwag and Tendulkar’s tally for most 200-plus scores in Tests for India
  • 1: Kohli’s 243 against Sri Lanka is the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Tests. With the latest score he broke his own record of 235 that came against England in 2016.
  • 3: With his latest double ton, Kohli has now scored three in 2017. This was the sixth instance of a batsman scoring three double hundreds in a calendar year and Kohli became the first to do so in two years. He had three 200+ scores in 2016 as well.
  • 9: Kohli has now led India to nine consecutive Test series wins. 
  • 31: India registered 31 wins this season under Kohli, equaling Ponting’s tally for most wins in a calendar year for a captain.
  • 3rd: With 610 against Sri Lanka in the three-match series, Kohli now has the most runs in a Test series batting five or fewer innings. Bradman had scored 806 against South Africa in 1931-32 (5 Tests), while Mohammad Yusuf scored 665 against West Indies in 2006-07 (3 Tests). 
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.