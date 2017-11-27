India v Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, day 5 live: Dhananjaya, Chandimal frustrate India

Live Sri Lanka in India

44th over, Jadeja bowls Chandimal but has overstepped: Drama! Just when the talk was about there is nothing in the pitch for spinners, Jadeja bowls an absolute ripper from around the wicket – he goes wider, bowls a sidearm delivery and gives it a lot of rip, the ball lands with the angle, and straightens and beats Chandimal all ends up. He is absolutely stunned, but not as stunned as Jadeja who finds out he’s overstepped. Got away against Mathews, not so against Chandimal. Although, to be fair, the camera angle is not in line with the crease and it’s incredibly tight to call it either way. Hints of purchase from Ashwin at the other end too.

After 45 overs, Sri Lanka 117/4.

After 40 overs, SL 102/4: Spin from both ends now for the first time today. Ashwin has been expensive today, with both Chandimal and de Silva looking to remain positive against him – cutting him the moment there is any width, and sweeping when he goes straight. There is nothing in the pitch so far for him – no turn and bounce. And Jadeja’s not getting too much joy either but his control over line and length means he’s still keeping things tight. 100 up for India.

Meanwhile, a disappointingly one-sided end to a terrific Ashes Test as Australia bulldoze England and take a 2-0 lead...

After 35 overs, Sri Lanka 77/4: Fifty for Dhananjaya de Silva! This has been a very high quality innings – putting away the bad balls, and sometimes even the good balls with smart thinking. His shot to get 50 for example. Sees Ashwin give flight, dances down, and takes the aerial route to mid-on. After the drinks break, it’s Shami and Ashwin in tandem – this is something that we have to come to expect from Kohli these days. Start the day with pace-spin combination. Takes a while to go spin-spin, even on a 5th day pitch.

Drinks - After 30 overs, Sri Lanka 64/4: Dhananjaya’s batting with a refreshing approach. Knows that he can’t let Jadeja settle into a rhythm, so steps down to him repeatedly, even if to just defend. He has also scored a boundary is each of the last 4 fours – no Amla-du Plessis-de Villiers blockathon from him today. Time for drinks. And maybe Ashwin soon?

After 28 overs, Sri Lanka 54/4: Shami comes into the attack after five overs in the morning for Ishant. Jadeja carries on from the other end. 5 runs from his first 9 overs, and 10 from his last two – as he errs on the short side with his length.

Might not be a bad thing, if he gets the edge from the batsmen.

After 24 overs, SL 43/4: A pretty big umpiring error! That Mathews wicket shouldn’t have stood – Jadeja overstepped as replays show, but the umpire did not get it checked. Poor mistake. Birthday boy gets lucky. Ishant, meanwhile, gets pulled handsomely for a couple of boundaries by Dhananjaya.

After 22 overs, Sri Lanka 35/4: Wicket! India have an early breakthrough. If there was any hope for Sri Lanka to pull off a draw today, it rested on Mathews’ shoulders – the shoulders that would be in the dressing room for the rest of the day today. Jadeja carries on with his metronomic ability to keep hitting the same length, and as a variation he goes a little sidearm, creates an angle, gets the ball to turn – and Mathews is playing for the one that keeps straight. Fine catch by Rahane at first slip.

Jadeja is on his way to a five-for on his birthday.

As Australia and England play out a Test to remember in Adelaide (and one that is heading decisively in Australia’s favour), here’s a story that will make your day:

After 18 overs, Sri Lanka 34/3: So it’s Ishant and Jadeja to start the day for India. The pacer hits the right length to Mathews early on, probing in that channel outside the off stump. Jadeja from the other end, in the most predictable of starts, bowls a 2-minute maiden.

09:30 am: Alright then, time for action on the final day... it is indeed sunny and clear, so perhaps today will be all about the cricket. Ishant Sharma with the ball in his hand to start things off...

09:20 am: The biggest talking point (cricket-wise) on day four was Ajinkya Rahane’s worrying form in comparison to Rohit Sharma’s rich return – does it change Kohli’s plans for the series in South Africa? Or is Rahane undroppable?

Here’s Kushal Phatarpekar with his take:

09:10 am: The sun is out seemingly in Delhi and perhaps the first time in this match, the pollution situation *might* not be the most-discussed today.

And oh, it’s Sir Jadeja’s birthday as well. Shikhar Dhawan celebrated his yesterday with a fifty, can Jadeja get a five-for today?

09:00 am: Hello and welcome to the last day of Test cricket action involving India and Sri Lanka this year (and maybe for a couple of years to come, in all likelihood.) It’s been a Test that’s dominated by non-cricketing issues, but there is a game to be won for Virat Kohli and Co and they need seven Sri Lankan wickets on the final day to do just that.

