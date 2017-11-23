€133 per minute: Lionel Messi's new Barcelona contract is simply incredible

Argentina striker Lionel Messi recently signed a new deal that saw him extend his stay at Barcelona till 2021. But, the exact details of the deal were still unclear. However, details of the new deal are now revealed by Spanish newspaper El Mundo, according to reports.
The money involved in this deal are, quite honestly, staggering. He will earn €70 million a year in wages, which is around €1.35 million a week. Messi has also been handed a signing-on sum of €100 million as compensation for the tax fraud incident.
He has also been granted exclusive image rights. The total cost of the deal is estimated to be around €450 million. Messi will be earning €3,995 an hour, which is almost €100,000 a day after tax. The buyout clause has been set at €700 million. The contract runs until 2021, with the option of another year.
Outclasses Ronaldo
The figures are 70% more lucrative that Cristiano Ronaldo’s current deal with Real Madrid. The only other footballer to come close to Messi’s salary is Carlos Tevez, whose deal in China is worth €64m each year.
Manchester City’s approach
According to reports, Premier League club Manchester City also approached Messi with a mega deal. However, the Argentinian declined it, turning down wages of €962,370 a week and a close to €100 million signing on bonus from Manchester City. City offered the 30-year-old a staggering €962,144-a-week to reunite with former boss Pep Guardiola.
However, Guardiola refuted this. “Lionel Messi has signed a contract one week ago. This was never going to happen; Messi started his career there and he’s going to finish it there. If he wanted to leave he wouldn’t have signed the contract,” he was quoted as saying.