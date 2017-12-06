Live Indian hockey

HWL Final, India vs Belgium: Stern test for Manpreet and Co as they eye semi-final spot

India look for their first win against unbeaten Belgium

HWL Final

After four minutes: The game has started with great pace. India look rejuvenated out there. Can they maintain this pace throughout the game?

After one minute: A clear chance there for India but SV Sunil fails to convert. What a costly mistake that could be for India.

A packed house at the Kalinga Stadium. The crowd right behind India. Men in Blue will have to go toe-to-toe against the Olympic silver medalist.

07:20pm: India’s penalty corner conversion has been poor throughout the tournament. The team’s conversion rate after three games in HWL Final is just 15.38 per cent. They have converted just two out of 13 chances.

07:15pm: India coach Sjoerd Marijne has stressed on consistency, which his team has failed to do throughout the tournament. Read his views on the team here.

07:15pm: Belgium have so far scored 11 goals in the tournament including a 5-0 win against Spain. They have conceded just twice in three games. India on the other hand have conceded six goals and have scored just three. The India forwards will have to up their game tonight if they are to win.

Here is India’s starting XI against Belgium.

07:05pm: Earlier, in the first quarter-final, defending champions Australia thrashed Spain 4-1 to book their spot in the semis. India played out an impressive 1-1 draw against Australia in their first match of the tournament. They will look to draw inspiration from that gritty performance for sure.

Look at Belgium’s sensational win over Netherlands in their last match. They beat them 3-0.

07:00pm: Good evening folks, India take on Belgium in the quarter-final of the Hockey World League Final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Manpreet Singh and his team face an uphill task as they take on Europe’s top-ranked team. With three wins out of three, Belgium are favourites. India are clearly the underdogs and are looking for their first win.

