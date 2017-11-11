Gurdeep Singh sets 3 of 12 new national records at IWF World Weightlifting Championships

Gurdeep Singh set three new senior national records in +105kg weight category in the recently concluded IWF World Weightlifting Championships at Anaheim in USA. In addition, 12 new senior national records were also created during the Championship.
Singh finished 13th overall with a total lift of 388kg (172 + 216) but created national records in snatch, clean and jerk, and the total lift.
In snatch, he bettered his own earlier national record of 171kg by one kilogram while in clean and jerk, he broke the earlier national record of 215kg which was in the name of Sarabjit Singh by clearing 216kg.
In the total lift also, Gurdeep bettered the earlier national record of 384kg which was in the name of Sarabjit (2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games) with an effort of 388kg.
“12 new senior national records were created during the IWF World Weightlifting Championships – a rare achievement never made before by Indian athletes,” Indian Weightlifting Federation Secretary General Sahdev Yadav said in a release.