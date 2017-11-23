Sri Lanka in India

Don’t know where India’s slip fielding is going wrong, admits Cheteshwar Pujara

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli dropped easy catches in the slip cordon during the third Test against Sri Lanka.

by 
Prashant Bhoot / BCCI / Sportzpics

India’s poor slip catching was being papered over by the tons of runs the batsmen had scored in the past one year but fluffing three regulation chances in the drawn third Test against Sri Lanka has raised a few questions.

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli dropped easy catches in the slip cordon during the third Test and Cheteshwar Pujara, who is now being prepared for the specialist position, had to do a bit of firefighting for his colleagues in the post-match press conference.

Pujara put his hand first up and admitted that slip catching indeed has been a problem.

“To be honest we haven’t fielded well and I would accept that. At the same time there have been injuries with someone like Murali Vijay, who used to be at first slip not playing for six months. So we had to replace Vijay with someone else. We haven’t taken many catches but we will definitely get better at it,” Pujara said.

“Overall, the Indian team has improved as fielding unit, but slip fielding is something we are still looking to improve,” the top-order batsman added.

When asked if the reason for the misses had been identified, Pujara said he didn’t have a clue.

“It’s a difficult question to answer as I don’t know technically what is going wrong. I do agree that we haven’t taken enough catches but we are working hard. To be honest, we put in a lot of hard work in our fielding, especially we know catching is very important.

“All players standing in the slips are taking 50 to 100 catches. So we are trying to improve ourselves and eventually results will come,” a hopeful Pujari said.

Ajinkya Rahane, who normally fields at slip for the spinners, was stationed at gully for the pacers. So why has Rahane not been placed at the conventional slip position?

“Ajinkya has been fielding at gully for quite a long time. We don’t want to disturb him from there. And the way he is fielding when the spinners are bowling, he is anyway in the slip cordon.

“He is set there so we can’t keep on changing fielders. When he’s at gully, he knows the angles and he has an idea of where to stay, when he starts fielding at gully.”

Pujara said that discussions are on regarding who all would be fielding at the slip cordon in South Africa.

“We are having a chat about it and we will assign a few players throughout the away series. We will prepare a few players who will be standing at the slips. We will discuss when we reach South Africa but we are already talking about that,” he said.

opal, K Gowthamc=Z$��

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.