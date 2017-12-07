Ranji Trophy

Data-check: This Ranji record by Bishan Singh Bedi has remained unbroken for over four decades now

Despite an uptick in performances by bowlers off late, no one has managed to surpass the legendary spinner’s 1974/75 tally of 64 wickets in a Ranji season.

by 
PTI

The ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy has seen some fine performance. While the batsmen have piled on the big runs, bowlers have not been far behind. Karnataka’s Vinay Kumar on Thursday produced a fine five-wicket haul that included a hat-trick that rocked Mumbai’s batting line-up on Day 1 in their first innings proving that this year’s edition isn’t just about the batsmen.

In Ranji, unlike batting, records don’t seem to tumble too often in the bowling department.

Since the 1974/75 season, no bowler has been able to best Bishan Singh Bedi’s tally of 64 wickets in a season. Bedi, one-fourth of India’s spin quartet had an incredible season, had an average of 8.53 with eight five wicket hauls during his record season. The former India captain is among a small group of bowlers to take 50 wickets or more in a season.

Since the tournament’s inception, the all-time highest wicket taker has changed only six times. Bedi has held the record for 42 years – the longest ever.

Bedi’s season really stands out when you compare the average number of overs bowled and wickets taken by all bowlers over every season.

Bowlers who played between 1934 to 1956 participated in fewer matches due to the tournament’s initial format. As a result we see fewer wickets and overs bowled every season.

Since then, there has been a gradual uptick of the overs bowled and batsmen dismissed. In fact, 2016 was the best year for bowlers in terms of dismissals. However, despite more opportunities to take wickets, no bowler has capitalised and surpassed Bedi’s record.

Since 2007, only Jharkand’s Shahbaz Nadeem has come close. He took 57 wickets in the 2016/17 season and 51 the year before that.

The average number of wickets taken per bowler has also drastically gone up. Ranji squads have expanded to a certain degree, but more players are taking wickets. This doesn’t necessarily mean stand out bowlers like Bedi are having great seasons, but the collective group of Ranji bowlers are doing better.

In the 2016/17 season, bowlers took an average of nearly nine wickets.

Unsurprisingly, majority of these players are spinners. Among the 19 bowlers who have taken more than 50 wickets in a season, only four are pacers. This is emblematic of Indian bowling culture considering three of the pacers have played only over the last 20 years, unlike the spinners, all of whom have played in different eras.

This year’s Ranji season has been littered with big scores by batsmen, but keep an eye out for the bowlers. They might not reach Bedi’s mark, but have not let the batters dominate like earlier seasons. This year, 2354 batsmen have been dismissed so far. Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena is leading the pack with 38 wickets.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.