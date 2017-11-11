The Ashes

Shaun Marsh justifies his place, Anderson proves his point: Adelaide Test talking points

Australia claimed a 120-run victory over England in the first-ever day-night Ashes Test to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

by 
WILLIAM WEST / AFP

Australia claimed a 120-run victory over England in the second Test in Adelaide to take a 2-0 lead in the five-Test Ashes series.

The home side finished strongly on Wednesday’s final day to snuff out the tourists bid to run down a record run chase at Adelaide Oval.

Here AFP Sport looks at five things we learned from the first-ever Ashes day-night Test match:

Root’s brave toss call backfires

Joe Root raised eyebrows when he became the first England captain to bowl after winning the toss in Adelaide since Bob Willis in 1982-83. Australia went on to declare their first innings at 442/8 and from there England were always behind the game. Although England battled back on the fourth day to have an outside winning chance, the damage had been done from Root’s call at the toss. “It’s so easy to say in hindsight,” Root said answering the criticism. “If you look at the conditions and the way the ball moved around we were massively in the game. We couldn’t quite take the wickets earlier.”

Marsh justifies his place

Shaun Marsh answered his critics with the only century in the pink ball Test. The experienced left-hander, in his eighth recall to the Australian team, put together his fifth century batting at number six in his 25th Test, an unconquered 126 off 231 balls in his side’s big first innings. He was fittingly named man-of-the-match and now has 196 runs in the series averaging 98 to anchor his place in the Australian batting order.

Smith sleeps on a tough 24 hours

Skipper Steve Smith came in for plenty of criticism for not enforcing the follow-on and sending England back into bat a second time armed with a 215-run innings lead. It almost backfired with Australia bundled out for just 138, presenting England with an unexpected winning chance to chase down a record fourth innings of 345 at Adelaide Oval. They made a good fist of it and needed 178 runs with six wickets heading into the final day before Australia closed it out. Smith was adamant he had made the right call to give his fast bowlers a rest, although he did admit to popping a sleeping pill after a “pretty tough 24 hours” preceding the final day.

Anderson not finished yet

England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson showed he still has what it takes after claiming his first five-wicket haul in Australia to give England a winning chance. He bowled beautifully in his five for 43 in the second innings to knock over the home side for 138 and switch the momentum. The 35-year-old paceman has now taken 514 wickets in 131 Tests and says he’s bowling as well as ever. “People keep telling me that I am about to finish and retire, so I want to show them that I can keep going,” he declared.

DRS: Decision Reviews ‘Strange’?

Both teams had their issues with the decision review system (DRS) in the Adelaide Test. Steve Smith burned both of Australia’s reviews in the space of three balls in England’s second innings after having earlier missed a chance to overturn a call. Counterpart Joe Root reasoned there was no point complaining about a series of “strange” decision reviews in his side’s loss. “A few where we were out in the middle in the field and we thought that it’s just regulation ... out,” Root said. “We are where we are with it and we have to get on with it because it’s there for this series.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.