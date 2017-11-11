London Chess Classic: Anand’s at the bottom after fifth-round loss to Caruana

Viswanathan Anand lies at the bottom of the standings at the 9th London Chess Classic after losing his fifth round tie to Fabiano Caruana on Wednesday.
Caruana, the US No 1, topped the table with his second win on the trot. It was another triumph for Fabiano’s positive, confident play. After 39 moves, Anand resigned, surprising Caruana. But, playing with black pieces, he seemed to have no way out.
Anand’s had four draws before this loss and is ninth on the standings with two points. Caruana, ranked fourth in the world, leads the pack with 3.5 points. World No 1 Magnus Carlsen’s draw with Wesley So put him in the second spot.