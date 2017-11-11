Premier League

‘I do not know how the future is going to be’: Liverpool’s Coutinho refuses to rule out January move

Barcelona made repeated efforts during the summer window to land the Brazil international but were rebuffed each time, leaving him frustrated.

by 
PAUL ELLIS/AFP

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has refused to commit his future to the Premier League club, saying he does not know whether he will be the subject of a transfer bid in January.

Barcelona made repeated efforts during the summer window to land the Brazil international but were rebuffed each time, leaving him frustrated.

Since then speculation has continued to swirl over the future of the 25-year-old, who scored a hat-trick in Liverpool’s 7-0 demolition of Spartak Moscow on Wednesday, with his Catalan suitors reportedly ready to make another approach.

“I am at Liverpool and I always do my best when I have the opportunity to play, respecting the jersey and the supporters,” said Coutinho, who has scored nine goals in 13 appearances this season.

“I do not know how the future is going to be. What will happen in January, we will know it in January. I do not know if there will be an offer.

“Last summer there was a job offer in the same way that happens with any employee and I was interested in it. Since I stayed I have played with will and desire.”

Coutinho’s hat-trick was his first for the club and he hailed the achievement of making the latter stages of the Champions League as a significant moment.

“It was a special night due to the result and because I had the armband in such an important game playing for a club like Liverpool,” added the player, who captained the side at Anfield.

“For sure this is my most important hat-trick. In the Champions League it was my first one. I scored one for Brazil but this was more important.”

Defender Joe Gomez said Europe’s top clubs have every reason to fear Liverpool.

They finished the group stage with 23 goals – second-highest in the all-time list behind Paris Saint-Germain’s 25 from the current campaign – and although they avoided the likes of PSG and Barcelona, potential last-16 opponents include Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid.

“We believe we can beat anyone and we have to have that mentality,” said Gomez.

“We have great quality and they can be scared of us the same way we can be wary of them so that’s good.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.