A modern Gerd Muller: Twitter weighs in on Ronaldo’s record-equalling fifth Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the best player in the world again. The Portuguese star won a record-equalling fifth Ballon d’Or award for the year’s best player on Thursday.

This was his second successive win, drawing level with Barcelona rival Lionel Messi on five Ballons d’Or titles.

The 32-year-old’s win was not unexpected given the season he has had: he was the top-scorer in last season’s Champions League as Real Madrid became the first club to successfully defend the trophy, and also led his team to their first La Liga title in five years. He scored 42 goals in all competitions for Real last season, and also netted 15 times in European World Cup qualifying.

Ronaldo, who also won the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award in October, added the 2017 Ballon d’Or to his previous wins in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about Ronaldo’s win

Another dream come true. Unbelievable feeling. Thanks to my family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone that stood by my side throughout the years.👌🏽🔝 pic.twitter.com/A9jyYswePD — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 7, 2017

"It's a great moment in my career."



Cristiano Ronaldo accepts his fifth Ballon d'Or: pic.twitter.com/gEPhJG13qm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 8, 2017

Stunning numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo:



🇵🇹 Games: 882

⚽️ Goals: 620

🎯 Assists: 202

🏆 League title: 5

🏆 Domestic Cup: 9

🏆 Super Cup: 2

🏆 Club World Cup: 3

🏆 Champions League: 4

🏆 EURO’s: 1

🥇 UEFA Best Player: 3

🥇 Ballon d’Or: 5 pic.twitter.com/vzXaMzOhpV — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) December 8, 2017

Another Award..Another Year..Another Records for Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/V21HNpLiS8 — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) December 8, 2017

Congratulations poured in from fellow players

Congratulations to @Cristiano on winning this year's Ballon d'Or. I would love to have played on the same side as you! // Parabéns ao @Cristiano por conquistar o Ballon d'Or este ano. Eu adoraria ter tido a chance de jogar ao seu lado! #BallondOr — Pelé (@Pele) December 7, 2017

The father of four even got a special gift to commemorate the win

Cristiano Ronaldo​ received a special gift for winning his latest Ballon d'Or... pic.twitter.com/tHri6m0KDG — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 7, 2017

The Messi-Ronaldo generation

Ronaldo and Messi: a decade of domination...



🏆 2008 - Ronaldo

🏆 2009 - Messi

🏆 2010 - Messi

🏆 2011 - Messi

🏆 2012 - Messi

🏆 2013 - Ronaldo

🏆 2014 - Ronaldo

🏆 2015 - Messi

🏆 2016 - Ronaldo

🏆 2017 - Ronaldo#BallondOr pic.twitter.com/LfXiyVIX0u — ★ #TeamOfTheYear ★ (@ChampionsLeague) December 7, 2017

In 20 years, Ronaldo will be considered like a modern day Gerd Muller. A ruthless scoring machine.



Messi will be remembered as an entertainer who did the impossible on a weekly basis.



There never has been, or will be, a comparison between the 2.#Messi — Stevie Grieve (@Steviegrieve) December 8, 2017

A healthy rivalry will only bring the best of out both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi



The Real Madrid man says 'bring it on!' pic.twitter.com/ngD8CL1unw — Goal (@goal) December 7, 2017

Messi and Ronaldo the only 2 players to win the Ballon d’Or since 2009. What an incredible pair they are. I don’t even want to try and pick who is best... just admire both. — Scott (@IntoTheBarrier) December 8, 2017

And the inevitable criticism as well

The sad thing about the #BallondOr award is that it will give future generations the illusion that Cristiano Ronaldo was as good, or nearly as good, as Leo Messi. — Andreas Vou (@AndreasVou89) December 7, 2017