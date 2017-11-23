A modern Gerd Muller: Twitter weighs in on Ronaldo’s record-equalling fifth Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the best player in the world again. The Portuguese star won a record-equalling fifth Ballon d’Or award for the year’s best player on Thursday.
This was his second successive win, drawing level with Barcelona rival Lionel Messi on five Ballons d’Or titles.
The 32-year-old’s win was not unexpected given the season he has had: he was the top-scorer in last season’s Champions League as Real Madrid became the first club to successfully defend the trophy, and also led his team to their first La Liga title in five years. He scored 42 goals in all competitions for Real last season, and also netted 15 times in European World Cup qualifying.
Ronaldo, who also won the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award in October, added the 2017 Ballon d’Or to his previous wins in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016.
