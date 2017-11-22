Cricket: India could miss out on hosting Asia Cup 2018 if government refuses Pakistan’s visit

India will lose the opportunity of hosting next year’s Asia Cup in September if the government doesn’t allow the Pakistan Cricket Team in the country.

As per the minutes of a Committee of Administrators (CoA) meeting on November 21, as quoted in The Times of India, “it’s not clear whether the government of India will allow the Pakistan team to travel to India for the tournament. If not, then the BCCI needs to inform the Asian Cricket Council of the same so that an alternate host country can be finalised.”



Sri Lanka hosted the Under-19 Asia Cup last year after the Indian government refused to allow the Pakistani team.

A senior BCCI official, to The Times of India, acknowledged that the government is “highly unlikely” to permit Pakistan’s senior national cricketers to enter the country as it didn’t allow the Under-19 team to do so.

“The Pakistan athletes were given visas to take part in the Asian Athletics Championships, but the government says that cricket’s case is a bit different, since it has an emotional connect with people from both the countries.”

“When we approached the government with a request, we didn’t get any response from them, but we need to decide fast since we need to inform the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) soon. There are logistical, among many issues involved with hosting a tournament and a country needs time to sort them out,” he added.

India last played a bilateral series with Pakistan in 2012-2013 featuring 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is.

Since then, the two nations have played each other only at ICC events.

Pakistan Cricket Board had also filed for compensation of $70 million against the BCCI for not honouring its agreement to a hold bilateral series.

Unhappy with Ranji Trophy broadcast

The report also quoted an official, who said that a few senior officials are concerned about Star Sports’ broadcast plan.

While the games were only telecast on Hotstar, Star India’s web channel, in the league stage, the broadcaster is showing the on-going quarter-final between Mumbai and Karnataka on one its new channel: Star Sports First.

“They should’ve telecast the match on one of their main channels,” he said, “As per their contract, they’re supposed to show 72 days of domestic cricket, but they’re showing events like the Under-19 Challenger Trophy. It’s time the CoA acts tough on this. All this will factor in when Star bids for the next cycle of India’s cricket at home next year.”