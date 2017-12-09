Premier League

Battle of heavyweights at Old Trafford: Where will the Manchester derby be won?

A closer look at the key performers and tactical decisions that will help settle the Manchester derby.

Old Trafford will be at the centre of the football universe on Sunday when Manchester United face Manchester City in a crucial top-of-the-table Premier League clash.

Second-placed United trail leaders City by eight points and must win to have a realistic chance of overhauling their fierce local rivals.

Both United manager Jose Mourinho and City boss Pep Guardiola can call on a galaxy of expensive stars as they seek a potentially season-defining victory.

Here’s a closer look at the key performers and tactical decisions that will help settle the Manchester derby:

Battle of the managers

Pep Guardiola says he and Jose Mourinho’s obsession with winning trophies makes them “twins” despite the perceived difference in their styles.

Guardiola is renowned for his philosophy of possession-based, passing football, which has he slowly instilled at Manchester City since his arrival as coach in 2016.

Manchester United boss Mourinho meanwhile is often seen more as more pragmatic and obsessed with winning, something that has brought him 25 trophies during his 17-year managerial career, including Champions League titles with Porto and Inter Milan.
Yet as the two managers prepare to face each other at Old Trafford on Sunday, Guardiola, himself a winner of 22 trophies and the same number of Champions Leagues, says they share that hunger for success.

Guardiola and Mourinho have often been at loggerheads in the past, with a rivalry that dates back to their time as rival managers in Spain between 2010 and 2012.

While Guardiola was widely praised for his aesthetically pleasing approach at Barcelona, at Real Madrid Mourinho was seen as a coach for whom winning was the be all and end all, despite the record number of goals, points and away wins his team racked up in winning the 2012 La Liga title.

Guardiola won 21 trophies over seven years with the Barcelona first team and Bayern Munich – his other trophy the Spanish third division title with Barcelona B – but ended his first campaign at City empty-handed, while United won the Europa League and the League Cup.

The City manager looks set to put that right this time around, with his side unbeaten in the Premier League and eight points clear at the top.

Goalkeepers

Mourinho will believe he has the advantage between the posts after United’s David De Gea once again underlined his status as arguably the world’s best goalkeeper with a stunning display in last weekend’s win against Arsenal.

The Spaniard made save after save, including a breathtaking double stop to keep out Alexandre Lacazette’s drive before regaining his balance to block Alexis Sanchez’s follow-up with his boot.

After the calamities of Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero last season, Guardiola has stabilised the goalkeeping situation at City with his £35 million ($47 million, 40 million euros) close-season signing of Ederson from Benfica.

The Brazilian might not be in De Gea’s class yet but he is a solid shot-stopper and, just as importantly for Guardiola’s ball-retention philosophy, he has enough composure on the ball to start City’s attacks with his distribution.

Defenders

Both Mourinho and Guardiola have overseen solid defences, with United conceding nine goals in their 15 league games and City allowing in 10 over the same period.

Yet the rival bosses have gone about it in entirely different styles as Mourinho currently prefers three central defenders and two wing-backs, while Guardiola has gone for a back four of late.

It has not been all plain sailing and Mourinho might be worried after United trio Marcos Rojo, Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling endured a torrid time against Watford and Arsenal.

First-choice centreback Eric Bailly remains sidelined and Mourinho says Rojo is tired after recently returning from a long-term injury, meaning Phil Jones could return this week following his own injury issues.

Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi are likely to figure at the heart of City’s defence, but Guardiola must be alarmed by the way City have conceded so often from set pieces recently.

Right-back Kyle Walker and Fabian Delph, a midfielder converted to left-back by Guardiola, have both provided the attacking impetus required by their coach.

Midfielders

With Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young enjoying strong seasons in the wing-back berths and Nemanja Matic giving solidity in the holding role, United have established a strong foundation in midfield.

Crucially however, Mourinho will be without Paul Pogba as he serves a suspension for his red card against Arsenal.

With doubts over Marouane Fellaini’s fitness, Ander Herrera is likely to deputise for Pogba, but the little Spaniard will not be able to replicate the France star’s muscular power and ability to impose his will on games.

Guardiola has an embarrassment of riches as he ponders how best to seize control in the vital midfield battle.

Fernandinho has anchored City’s rearguard, allowing creative lynchpins Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva freedom to roam in attacking areas, though Silva could be a fitness doubt for Sunday.

If De Bruyne and Silva are able to dictate the tempo, United could be in for a long and painful afternoon.

Forwards

After scoring 11 goals in his first 10 games for United, Romelu Lukaku hit a frustrating lean spell, so Mourinho will have been relieved to see the Belgian score against CSKA Moscow in midweek – just his second goal in his past 13 appearances.

Jesse Lingard should start after his brace at Arsenal maintained the young winger’s impressive burst of form, while Marcus Rashford is unlikely to oust Anthony Martial on the other flank despite his goal against CSKA.

If Mourinho needs to go for broke in the closing stages, the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench offers the chance to unsettle City with a more direct approach.

Guardiola said he had learned a lesson when his introduction of Gabriel Jesus as a half-time substitute to play alongside Sergio Aguero helped City break down West Ham’s massed defence.

Starting with both Jesus and Aguero at United would be a bold move but Guardiola has so many options he can keep Mourinho guessing until the last minute.

Aguero’s 11 goals this season have made him City’s all-time leading scorer, but Jesus would offer more mobility if Guardiola plays on the counter.

On the flanks, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane are both in top form, with England winger Sterling especially lethal in recent weeks.

Uninterrupted power supply during natural disasters can be a reality

The right material can protect electricity poles from getting damaged even during natural disasters.

According to a UN report, natural disasters in the last decade have occurred almost twice as often compared to two decades ago, with Asia being the hardest hit. The report reveals that the number of such events had gone up 14% annually between 2005 and 2015 compared to the period 1995-2014. Such findings have driven countries like UK and USA to accelerate their resilience building measures. ‘Resilience’ implies preparedness and having a robust coping mechanism to deal with the damage wrought by hurricanes, earthquakes, floods and other violent natural events. The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) has even launched a campaign called Making Cities Resilient which suggests, among other things, increasing the resilience of infrastructure for crucial services including electrical power, transport, healthcare and telecommunications.

India’s vulnerability to natural disasters

The UN report lists India as third among the countries hit by the highest number of weather related disasters in the past decade. The Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in its Annual Disaster Review for 2014 also listed India among the five countries most frequently hit by natural disasters.

According to the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project, almost 5,700 kilometers of India’s 7,500 kilometers of coastline are highly vulnerable to the impact of tropical cyclones and related meteorological hazards. Research by Verisk Maplecroft also shows that 82% of the population in India are exposed to natural hazards, compared with 50% of the population in China.

What is also disturbing is the increased vulnerability of populous Indian cities to the effects of these natural disasters, caused by growing population density, haphazard construction activities and inadequate preparedness. The recent Mumbai floods which crippled the city in August 2017, for example, were exacerbated by the city’s out-of-date drainage system and unbridled construction over the city’s natural nullahs, which otherwise could have effectively drained excess water. A report on World Disasters by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), lists Mumbai among the 10 most vulnerable cities in terms of floods and earthquakes. A survey shows that, on an average, 21 Indian cities scored between 2.5 to 4 points out of 10 on governance parameters that measure preparedness for disasters.

Regions like the North East in India are particularly susceptible to natural disturbances like earthquakes, floods and landslides. According to the National Flood Commission, Assam, for example, accounts for 9.4% of the total flood prone area in the country. The commission estimated that due to floods, Assam suffered a loss of Rs, 3,100 crores in the past five decades. The whole of Brahmaputra Valley in Assam is in fact considered one of the most hazard prone regions in the country, with more than 40% of its land (3.2 million hectares) being susceptible to flood damage.

All these point to the need for resilience building measures, particularly to protect crucial infrastructure like electrical power – one of the first casualties during a natural disaster. For example, when Hurricane Sandy struck the US East Coast in 2012, about 2,427 utility poles were toppled or broken, reportedly shutting off power to more than 8.5 million households. Back home, when Cyclone Wardah hit Chennai in December 2015, power supply was disrupted in the city and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. Reports said thousands of concrete poles just collapsed and reportedly 32,000 poles had to be replaced in the three districts. Government officials were even quoted as saying that the estimated loss from uprooted poles alone was about Rs 65 crore. Inability of electricity poles (also called utility poles) to withstand strong winds contributes significantly to the disruption of power supply during such natural occurrences.

So how can critical infrastructure like electricity poles be saved during a disaster like a cyclone? One way could be to use better-suited material.

Ensuring power supply during natural contingencies

When typhoon Rammasun hit Guangdong in China, more than 70,000 concrete and metal poles collapsed. Earlier, in the aftermath of the massive Chuetsu earthquake in Japan in 2004, about 3,400 utility poles supporting communication cables were broken or toppled.

A post-event assessment revealed that many of the damaged poles were concrete. Concrete poles are comparatively difficult to repair or replace because of their weight and dependence on heavy machinery to install them. Besides, concrete has low tensile strength and often requires the use of materials like steel for reinforcement. When moisture seeps in through cracks in the concrete, the steel reinforcement rusts leading to further deterioration of the concrete pole.

There have been other instances of concrete and metal poles being completely destroyed by natural forces. In tornadoes that ripped through Florida in the late 90s for example, even 100-foot spun concrete transmission poles tested to withstand 250 mph winds, toppled. Ice storms such as the 1998 North American Ice Storm caused over a 1,000 steel towers to collapse under the accumulated weight of the ice. Some of these incidents led to the continued use of wood as a preferred material for utility poles. But environmental concerns emerged due to the use of certain chemicals for treatment of the wooden poles. Additionally, wooden poles are also vulnerable to natural disasters - in the earlier mentioned ice storm, over 30,000 wooden poles were found to have collapsed in addition to the steel ones. In the last few years, research has been conducted into the use of various other materials for utility poles even as wood, steel and concrete remained popular choices. But while all of them have their advantages, they also come with distinct disadvantages.

Concrete, for example, is strong, fire resistant and termite/rot proof, but has as previously mentioned, other disadvantages. Galvanized steel offers similar advantages as concrete, while also being lighter. However, it is also expensive, energy intensive to make, and hazardous since it conducts electricity. Wood, traditionally a popular material for utility poles, is also prone to decay and termite attacks, besides having low resistance to fire when unprotected.

All these factors have led to the development of new materials such as fibre reinforced polymer (FRP), which have proved to offer durability even during high intensity typhoons. For example, in the Rammasun typhoon mentioned earlier, a group of FRP utility poles were found to stand firm even when exposed to strong winds. These poles are made of a special kind of high-strength, high-flexibility polyurethane (PU) composite material called ‘Elastolit®’ developed by BASF. The poles have a strength that is easily 10 times greater than their weight and are only 250 kg, making them easy to transport and install them virtually anywhere. They are more durable and resilient than concrete poles, can withstand severe weather conditions and can also be optimized for specific conditions.

As in the case of Guangdong in China, replacing concrete poles with these FRP poles in areas facing high exposure to natural disasters in India has the potential to reduce the disruption caused to power supply during such events. To know more about BASF’s initiatives in this regard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.