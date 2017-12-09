Indian hockey

HWL Final: India can take heart from a tough defeat under dreadful playing conditions

The Asia Cup winners lost 1-0 to the reigning Olympic champions and World No 1.

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP

The conditions were not favourable. Incessant rain had marred the first game of the evening between England and Netherlands, which ended 1-0 in favour of the Dutch. There were evens doubts over whether the first semi-final will take place. However, the crowd at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar stood their ground as they waited for India’s clash against Olympic champions Argentina to begin in the Hockey World League Final (HWL Final) on Friday.

In the end, India put out a heartening performance despite losing 1-0.

Weather plays spoilsport 

The conditions were dreadful. Even when players struck the ball with great velocity, it stopped in its tracks midway due to the puddles that were formed. Players were falling over each other with couple of them getting hit in the eye with the hockey sticks as well.

India striker Akashdeep Singh was one of the unlucky players who were at the receiving end of a stick. Argentina’s Alan Andino was hit in the eye with the ball surprisingly sprung up while he went to attack it. In the fourth quarter, India defender Harmanpreet Singh was also struck in the knee as he slipped while preventing an Argentine to enter the 23-yard circle.

Field goals were next to impossible owing to the heavy pitch conditions. The relentless downpour ensured that India could not play to their strength, fast paced counter-attacks.

However, both teams battled it out, each wanting a win on their hands.

PC conversion hurts India yet again

In the end, it all came down to Argentina’s only penalty corner, which they converted thanks to Gonzalo Peillat to ensure that the Olympic champions reached their first HWL Final. India on the other hand had two penalty corners, which they failed to convert.

Penalty corner conversion has hurt India in the past as well, including the Asia Cup, which they won. On Friday, Rupinder Singh Pal skied the first attempt thanks to a heavy deflection by the opposition. His second attempt went wide, which summed up India’s night.

India’s penalty corner conversion rate during the Asia Cup was 21.88%. Out of 32 PCs, they converted only seven. In the three pool games in the HWL Final, India converted two out of 13. Against Belgium, they put up a better show by converting two of four. However, on Friday, when it was needed the most, India fell short.

Both teams knew how crucial PCs were going to be in this match given the conditions. Argentina grabbed the opportunity while India squandered it.

India show heart

However, despite the loss, India showed heart. Even though they were 1-0 down, they refused to get bowed down by the pressure. They made a tactical switch after the first half, which saw India stick to short passes. And eventually, they tried aerial attacks without the fear of being hit on the counter.

Manpreet Singh had a bad day at the office as he was shown a yellow card and was missing for ten minutes due to a sliding tackle. But India made sure they did not concede during this period and were at their defensive best.

In the fourth quarter, Akashdeep Singh and Gurjant Singh came close to equalising for India but the Argentinean defence stood strong. In the fourth quarter, India had 81% possession in Argentina’s half. India had five shots on goal compared to Argentina’s four. Even the circle entries were 11 to 10 in India’s favour. The fearless brand of hockey they displayed against Belgium was seen in the final quarter and that should soften the blow of the defeat for Sjoerd Marijne and Co. They created numerous scoring chances but were let down by their finishing.

On Sunday, they will have a chance of fighting it out for bronze, against defending champions Australia or Germany – a podium finish at such a competitive event will be a shot in the arm for this young team.

Making two-wheelers less polluting to combat air pollution in India

Innovations focusing on two-wheelers can make a difference in facing the challenges brought about by climate change.

Two-wheelers are the lifeline of urban Asia, where they account for more than half of the vehicles owned in some countries. This trend is amply evident in India, where sales in the sub-category of mopeds alone rose 23% in 2016-17. In fact, one survey estimates that today one in every three Indian households owns a two-wheeler.

What explains the enduring popularity of two-wheelers? In one of the fastest growing economies in the world, two-wheeler ownership is a practical aspiration in small towns and rural areas, and a tactic to deal with choked roads in the bigger cities. Two-wheelers have also allowed more women to commute independently with the advent of gearless scooters and mopeds. Together, these factors have led to phenomenal growth in overall two-wheeler sales, which rose by 27.5% in the past five years, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Indeed, the ICE 2016 360 survey says that two-wheelers are used by 37% of metropolitan commuters to reach work, and are owned by half the households in India’s bigger cities and developed rural areas.

Amid this exponential growth, experts have cautioned about two-wheelers’ role in compounding the impact of pollution. Largely ignored in measures to control vehicular pollution, experts say two-wheelers too need to be brought in the ambit of pollution control as they contribute across most factors determining vehicular pollution - engine technology, total number of vehicles, structure and age of vehicles and fuel quality. In fact, in major Indian cities, two-thirds of pollution load is due to two-wheelers. They give out 30% of the particulate matter load, 10 percentage points more than the contribution from cars. Additionally, 75% - 80% of the two-wheelers on the roads in some of the Asian cities have two-stroke engines which are more polluting.

The Bharat Stage (BS) emissions standards are set by the Indian government to regulate pollutants emitted by vehicles fitted with combustion engines. In April 2017, India’s ban of BS III certified vehicles in favour of the higher BS IV emission standards came into effect. By April 2020, India aims to leapfrog to the BS VI standards, being a signatory to Conference of Parties protocol on combating climate change. Over and above the BS VI norms target, the energy department has shown a clear commitment to move to an electric-only future for automobiles by 2030 with the announcement of the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India).

The struggles of on-ground execution, though, remain herculean for automakers who are scrambling to upgrade engine technology in time to meet the deadlines for the next BS norms update. As compliance with BS VI would require changes in the engine system itself, it is being seen as one of the most mammoth R&D projects undertaken by the Indian automotive industry in recent times. Relative to BS IV, BS VI norms mandate a reduction of particulate matter by 82% and of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) by 68%.

Emission control in fuel based two-wheelers can be tackled on several fronts. Amongst post-emission solutions, catalytic converters are highly effective. Catalytic converters transform exhaust emissions into less harmful compounds. They can be especially effective in removing hydrocarbons, nitrous oxides and carbon monoxide from the exhaust.

At the engine level itself, engine oil additives are helpful in reducing emissions. Anti-wear additives, friction modifiers, high performance fuel additives and more lead to better performance, improved combustion and a longer engine life. The improvement in the engine’s efficiency as a result directly correlates to lesser emissions over time. Fuel economy of a vehicle is yet another factor that helps determine emissions. It can be optimised by light weighting, which lessens fuel consumption itself. Light weighting a vehicle by 10 pounds can result in a 10-15-pound reduction of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Polymer systems that can bear a lot of stress have emerged as reliable replacements for metals in automotive construction.

BASF, the pioneer of the first catalytic converter for automobiles, has been at the forefront of developing technology to help automakers comply with advancing emission norms while retaining vehicle performance and cost-efficiency. Its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City near Chennai is equipped to develop a range of catalysts for diverse requirements, from high performance and recreational bikes to economy-oriented basic transportation. BASF also leverages its additives expertise to provide compounded lubricant solutions, such as antioxidants, anti-wear additives and corrosion inhibitors and more. At the manufacturing level, BASF’s R&D in engineered material systems has led to the development of innovative materials that are much lighter than metals, yet just as durable and strong. These can be used to manufacture mirror brackets, intake pipes, step holders, clutch covers, etc.

With innovative solutions on all fronts of automobile production, BASF has been successfully collaborating with various companies in making their vehicles emission compliant in the most cost-effective way. You can read more about BASF’s innovations in two-wheeler emission control here, lubricant solutions here and light weighting solutions here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.