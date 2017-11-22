ISL: Coro scores second hat-trick of the season as Goa thrash hapless Kerala Blasters 5-2

Coro scored a fine hat-trick as FC Goa hammered Kerala Blasters 5-2 in a high-scoring enthralling match of the Indian Super League in Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. on Saturday

Goa dominated the match, especially the second half, and scored through a brace from Manuel Lanzarote (9th and 18th minute) and Coro (47th, 51st and 54th) at the Nehru Stadium.

Kerala Blasters reduced the margin through Mark Sifneos (7th) and Jackichand Singh (30th). With today’s win, FC Goa took their tally to nine points from four matches, the same as Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC.

While Blasters suffered their first defeat, they remained at eighth in the table with just three points from four matches. With CK Vineeth not playing because of suspension that he received in the last match, Blasters received another setback after Ian Hume was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

But the visitors got their act together and surprised the home team with an early goal with goalkeeper Laximan Kattimani fumbling after getting to the ball in the eighth minute.

Jackichand, who was the livewire on the right, sent a cross into the box for Mark Sifneos who controlled the ball and unleashed a harmless shot. The keeper’s tame effort let the visitors take the lead in the game.

FC Goa retaliated and restored parity two minutes latter. Eduardo Bedia worked his way and laid a pass to Narayan Das who, from the left, sent a cross into the box for Manuel Lanzarote to volley home.

FC Goa controlled the proceedings thereafter with Edu Bedia orchestrating the moves by combining with Manuel Lanzarote Bruno, Brandan Fernandes and Corominas Telechea. They took the lead again in the 18th minute.

Blasters keeper Rachubka made an error as he kicked the ball straight to Coro, who passed it to Lanzarote, who than got the better of the rival defenders and placed the ball into the far corner of the net. The Blasters restored parity in the 30th minute through a set piece move.

Jackichand Singh played a one-two with Milan and split the rival defence. The former, after receiving the ball, dogged past couple of rival defenders and placed the ball past an onrushing Kattimani to make it 2-2 heading into half time.

FC Goa came with renewed ideas and took the lead two minutes after the break. It was a poor goalkick by keeper Racheubko who saw the ball land at the feet of Johouh, who played an exquisite through ball to Coro.

Four minutes latter, Coro once again scored when he received the ball from a Brandon Fernandes cross from the right. He finished with a deft chip. The hat-trick goal came from a powerful run and a quality cross from Lanzarote. The 34-year-old bundled the ball home from close range.