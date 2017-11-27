India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live: Worst ever start for India as Lakmal & Co swing in style
Can India begin the limited overs series on a winning note?
After 17 overs, India 29/7: Suranga Lakmal, you beauty! Bhuvneshwar Kumar is gone! Boy, oh boy, this is getting ugly for India. This is delivered from slightly wide off the crease, Bhuvi plays way inside the line of the ball and edges it to Dickwella.
The lowest ever score for India on the cards!
After 16 overs, India 28/6: And no, Pandya can’t pull off a ‘Kapil Dev’! And once again, this is a nothing shot. After getting a couple of boundaries, it seemed like Pandya was trying to attack his way out of this, goes down the track and for some reason decides to leave the ball at the last minute – edged to first slip.
After 14 overs, India 20/5: Shreyas Iyer is gone now! Ultimately, Iyer’s debut (a very dodgy innings) ends with a poor shot. Nuwan Pradeep just keeps it outside offstump, the bat comes down at an angle, and chopped on to the stumps. Can Pandya and Dhoni revive this team?
This is the worst start for India in ODIs – losing their 5th wicket on 16.
After 13 overs, India 16/4: Pandey is walking back now! Horror start for India continues. Lakmal’s 3rd wicket in his 6th over. Just... wow. This one moves ever so slightly from a good length on middle stump, Pandey flicks with his bat face closed – leading edge to slip.
Out walks MS Dhoni.
End of powerplay, India 11/3 after 10 overs: Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey see off the powerplay without further damage but boy, is this an incredible scoreline or what? 11 runs in the powerplay. ELEVEN.
After 9 overs, India 10/3: Well, well, well. Dinesh Karthik is gone! Gone for a 18-ball duck! LBW off Lakmal. Moves back in slightly and is given out. Takes too long to review, umpire says time up. DRS wouldn’t have saved him anyway.
After 8 overs, India 7/2: There is no release of pressure on India here. There is movement yes, but there is no carry – the balls are constantly dying in front of the keeper. Shreyas Iyer gets off the mark in ODIs after 10 dot balls, flicks through midwicket for 4. Massive appeal from Sri Lanka for a LBW against Karthik in the 8th over. but the umpire says no yet again! SL don’t review – and it’s a good call. Missing leg stump. Looked close.
After 5 overs, India 2/2: Rohit Sharma is gone! What a start this is for Sri Lanka. And once again, it’s DRS that comes to their rescue. Lakmal keeps it in the channel outside off, and there was a clear sound on the stump mic that was heard on the television, but the umpire missed. They go upstairs and it’s a fantastic review. India in deep trouble on a moving track.
After 4 overs, India 2/1: Steady start this by Sri Lanka. Excellent lines and lengths, Shreyas is a bit jumpy against that moving ball. Rohit finally gets India off the mark in the 3rd over. Mathews bowls another maiden from the other end.
After 2 overs, India 0/1: Angelo Mathews strikes! He didn’t bowl a single ball in the Test series, but he strikes in his first over of the ODI series. It pitches on the off stump, moves back in to the left hander and hits him on the pads. The umpire says not out, Captain Perera and Mathews decide they need to review it and what a call that is! Three reds on the tracker and Dhawan is gone for a duck – two maidens for Sri Lanka to start with as well.
After 1 over, India 0/0: Lakmal starts with a maiden. Typically watchful start from Rohit. Lakmal gets the outside edge with an away swinger off the very first ball, but it doesn’t carry – played with soft hands by Rohit. Looks like there will be early assistance for pacers.
11:30 am: And we are all set... Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out, Suranga Lakmal with the new white ball in hand.
11:25 am: One never tires of seeing the picturesque Dharamsala...
Talking points:
So Ajinkya Rahane misses out. There was a school of thought that said he should take Kohli’s place, but turns out Shreyas will do that instead. Dinesh Karthik retains his place in the middle order, but it remains to be seen who walks out at No. 4. No surprises in the bowling lineup with Chahal and Kuldeep joining Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar.
Playing XIs
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (W), Thisara Perera (C), Sachith Pathirana, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep
11:05 am: Two first time captains out in the middle – Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera wins the toss and Rohit Sharma & Co will bat first in the picturesque Dharamsala.
‘It’s a great honour to lead India,’ beams Rohit at the toss.
11.00 AM: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. With Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma will lead and Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer is all set to make to make his debut.