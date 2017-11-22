International Cricket

Tim Southee, Trent Boult star with both bat and ball as New Zealand dominate West Indies

They first shared a 61-run last wicket stand and then the new ball pair then took four wickets between them to give Black Caps the upper hand.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult took centre stage with bat and ball as New Zealand seized command on a rain-affected day two of the second Test against the West Indies in Hamilton on Sunday.

They shared a 61-run last wicket stand to get New Zealand up to 373 in their first innings.

The new ball pair then took four wickets between them on a benign pitch as the West Indies plummeted to 215/8 at stumps.

Southee has two for 34 and Boult two for 67. Raymon Reifer on debut was not out 22 with Miguel Cummins on 10.

Southee, unavailable for the first Test, capped his day with a stunning catch to remove Kraigg Braithwaite, the West Indies’ top scorer with 66.

The 1.93 metre (6ft 4in) Southee leapt to get a hand to block an edge off Colin de Grandhomme, and then dived to get a hand under the ball just as it was about to hit the ground.

Play was interrupted for nearly 90 minutes by rain when the West Indies were 87/2 with Brathwaite and Shai Hope laying the foundations for a solid partnership.

But when play resumed, 20 minutes after the scheduled tea break, Hope only lasted six more balls before he was gone to end a 44-run stand and put the tourists into a tailspin that saw six wickets fall in the final session.

They included Sunil Ambris, out for two when he stepped back onto his stumps for the second time in only his third Test innings.

Bowler Boult shook his head and said “unbelievable” as Ambris hung his head and trudged back to the pavilion.

Southee struck first in the opening over of the innings, taking the wicket of Kieran Powell without scoring, and Boult caught and bowled Shimron Hetmyer for 28.

Fleeting Hope

Hope reached 15 off four scoring shots – two fours, a six and a single – when he was caught at first slip to give Southee his second wicket.

Roston Chase had no sooner brought up his 1,000th Test run than he was bowled by de Grandhomme with a ball that straightened and slipped between bat and pad.

Brathwaite was dropped on 14 by Tom Latham and an edge on 47 fell just short of Ross Taylor at first slip before being dismissed by a phenomenal piece of fielding from Southee.

The stand-in Calypso captain faced 116 balls and hit nine fours and a six.

Shane Dowrich had the second best score for the West Indies with 35, which included seven boundaries.

New Zealand had resumed the day at 286 for seven and lost Neil Wagner for one and Tom Blundell for 28 early before Southee and Boult opened up.

Mixing classic strokes with unorthodox cuts and pulls, Southee faced 39 balls for his 31 which included two sixes and a four.

Boult had two sixes and five fours in his 37 off 27 deliveries.

Shannon Gabriel was the most successful of the West Indies bowlers with four for 119 while Kemar Roach took three for 58.

Making two-wheelers less polluting to combat air pollution in India

Innovations focusing on two-wheelers can make a difference in facing the challenges brought about by climate change.

Two-wheelers are the lifeline of urban Asia, where they account for more than half of the vehicles owned in some countries. This trend is amply evident in India, where sales in the sub-category of mopeds alone rose 23% in 2016-17. In fact, one survey estimates that today one in every three Indian households owns a two-wheeler.

What explains the enduring popularity of two-wheelers? In one of the fastest growing economies in the world, two-wheeler ownership is a practical aspiration in small towns and rural areas, and a tactic to deal with choked roads in the bigger cities. Two-wheelers have also allowed more women to commute independently with the advent of gearless scooters and mopeds. Together, these factors have led to phenomenal growth in overall two-wheeler sales, which rose by 27.5% in the past five years, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Indeed, the ICE 2016 360 survey says that two-wheelers are used by 37% of metropolitan commuters to reach work, and are owned by half the households in India’s bigger cities and developed rural areas.

Amid this exponential growth, experts have cautioned about two-wheelers’ role in compounding the impact of pollution. Largely ignored in measures to control vehicular pollution, experts say two-wheelers too need to be brought in the ambit of pollution control as they contribute across most factors determining vehicular pollution - engine technology, total number of vehicles, structure and age of vehicles and fuel quality. In fact, in major Indian cities, two-thirds of pollution load is due to two-wheelers. They give out 30% of the particulate matter load, 10 percentage points more than the contribution from cars. Additionally, 75% - 80% of the two-wheelers on the roads in some of the Asian cities have two-stroke engines which are more polluting.

The Bharat Stage (BS) emissions standards are set by the Indian government to regulate pollutants emitted by vehicles fitted with combustion engines. In April 2017, India’s ban of BS III certified vehicles in favour of the higher BS IV emission standards came into effect. By April 2020, India aims to leapfrog to the BS VI standards, being a signatory to Conference of Parties protocol on combating climate change. Over and above the BS VI norms target, the energy department has shown a clear commitment to move to an electric-only future for automobiles by 2030 with the announcement of the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India).

The struggles of on-ground execution, though, remain herculean for automakers who are scrambling to upgrade engine technology in time to meet the deadlines for the next BS norms update. As compliance with BS VI would require changes in the engine system itself, it is being seen as one of the most mammoth R&D projects undertaken by the Indian automotive industry in recent times. Relative to BS IV, BS VI norms mandate a reduction of particulate matter by 82% and of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) by 68%.

Emission control in fuel based two-wheelers can be tackled on several fronts. Amongst post-emission solutions, catalytic converters are highly effective. Catalytic converters transform exhaust emissions into less harmful compounds. They can be especially effective in removing hydrocarbons, nitrous oxides and carbon monoxide from the exhaust.

At the engine level itself, engine oil additives are helpful in reducing emissions. Anti-wear additives, friction modifiers, high performance fuel additives and more lead to better performance, improved combustion and a longer engine life. The improvement in the engine’s efficiency as a result directly correlates to lesser emissions over time. Fuel economy of a vehicle is yet another factor that helps determine emissions. It can be optimised by light weighting, which lessens fuel consumption itself. Light weighting a vehicle by 10 pounds can result in a 10-15-pound reduction of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Polymer systems that can bear a lot of stress have emerged as reliable replacements for metals in automotive construction.

BASF, the pioneer of the first catalytic converter for automobiles, has been at the forefront of developing technology to help automakers comply with advancing emission norms while retaining vehicle performance and cost-efficiency. Its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City near Chennai is equipped to develop a range of catalysts for diverse requirements, from high performance and recreational bikes to economy-oriented basic transportation. BASF also leverages its additives expertise to provide compounded lubricant solutions, such as antioxidants, anti-wear additives and corrosion inhibitors and more. At the manufacturing level, BASF’s R&D in engineered material systems has led to the development of innovative materials that are much lighter than metals, yet just as durable and strong. These can be used to manufacture mirror brackets, intake pipes, step holders, clutch covers, etc.

With innovative solutions on all fronts of automobile production, BASF has been successfully collaborating with various companies in making their vehicles emission compliant in the most cost-effective way. You can read more about BASF’s innovations in two-wheeler emission control here, lubricant solutions here and light weighting solutions here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.