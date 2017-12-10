Indian hockey

HWL Final, India vs Germany as it happened: Men in Blue win bronze against valiant Germans

India retain their bronze medal.

by 
WSP Koen Suyk/ HWL Final

India win the match. They beat Germany 2-1 in an intense encounter. But what a game by the Germans tonight. They were physically exhausted but boy did they show character. Just 11 players on the pitch including two goalkeepers. They should be proud. India were made to work for this win.

After 14 minutes in Q4 India 2 Germany 1: India need to keep the ball to themselves here.

After 12 minutes in Q4 India 2 Germany 1: SK Uthappa seems to be cramping here. He walks out of the match. We hope he is fine.

After 11 minutes in Q4 India 2 Germany 1: PC to Germany but they fail to convert this time. Defensive errors continue to hamper India. They are managing to hold on by a whisker

After 10 minutes in Q4 India 2 Germany 1: Five minutes to go and as things stand, India will take the bronze medal. But brilliant showing by Germany tonight. They have taken India all the way tonight.

After 7 minutes in Q4 India 2 Germany 1: Another PC for India. Converted zero out of three till now. However, Harmanpreet Singh converts this time.

After 7 minutes in Q4 India 1 Germany 1: India pressing hard that results in India’s second PC. Error from the Germans. Will this cost them? SK Uthappa with the injection as Harmanpreet strikes. Re-take from India. Rupinder this time. But he fails as well.

After 5 minutes in Q4 India 1 Germany 1: Still 1-1. Germany not looking to attack here. They look tired and are bound to be. They have played back-to-back games. Yesterday Australia and today India.

After 3 minutes in Q4 India 1 Germany 1: Germany will be proud if this is decided via penalty shoot-out. India are not playing with the flair they showed against Australia and Belgium. They are keeping the ball for far too long. Errors continue to flow from the forward line as well.

End of Q3 India 1 Germany 1: Germany’s quarter this was. What a game this has been. With no substitutions, Germany have impressed one and all.

Germans showing their grit. India look rattled out there.

After 12 minutes in Q3 India 1 Germany 1: PC for India. Their first of the match. Gurjant with the injection. But India look all confused. Things get worse as Sumit gets a yellow.

After 10 minutes in Q3 India 1 Germany 1: Marijne will not be a happy man. India allowing the game to slip from their hands.

After 5 minutes in Q3 India 1 Germany 1: Reserve goalkeeper Mark Appel scores. WHAT A GOAL THIS IS. India defenders Harmanpreet and Varun Kumar caught napping.

After 2 minutes in Q3 India 1 Germany 0: India will look to put the game to bed with a second goal. Germany are looking tired now. They are chasing the ball. Akashdeep Singh with a brilliant shot but it is saved.

Here are the half-time stats for you

At half time India 1 Germany 0: SV Sunil’s goal makes the difference. Germany are still in this game. However, they are just 11 of them with no substitution.

“It is an amazing feeling. It was a tough first half. We have to concentrate on ball possession. We are losing it often in our half,” says SV Sunil.

After 12 minutes in Q2 India 1 Germany 0: Another PC for Germany. But they fail to convert yet again. India’s back line needs to wake up.

After 10 minutes in Q2 India 1 Germany 0: Sumit with a clear chance there but he fails to connect. India could have doubled their lead. Brilliant pass by Gurjant though.

After 7 minutes in Q2 India 1 Germany 0: India down to 10 men for five minutes. Kothajit Khadangbam sees a yellow card there.

India 1 Germany 0: India finally score. SV Sunil finds the net as he hits the ball on the rebound. Brilliant play between Harmanpreet and Akashdeep there.

After 6 minutes in Q2 India 0 Germany 0: Another PC for Germany. The Indian defenders need to buck up. Another save by Suraj Karkera. India looking to score on the counter.

After 5 minutes in Q2 India 0 Germany 0: 62% possession in opponent’s half for India along with seven circle entries. However, they are yet to get a PC.

Germany on the other hand get their second PC. Florian Fuchs with the pass to Niklas Bruns but yet another brilliant save by Suraj Karkera.

After two minutes in Q2 India 0 Germany 0: Beautiful play between Gurjant Singh and Akashdeep Singh, however, it amounts to nothing. Finishing continues to be a big problem for India.

End of Q1 India 0 Germany 0: First penalty corner of the match. It goes to Germany. However, they fail to convert. Ball goes straight to Karkera. Germany should be proud of their performance despite being hit with injury and illness.

After 12 minutes in Q1 India 0 Germany 0: Still goalless at the Kalinga Stadium. Both teams losing possession in the midfield.

After 10 minutes in Q1 India 0 Germany 0: The German coach trying to motivate his team on the sidelines. Germany are playing smart, keeping possession and not running after the ball.

After 7 minutes in Q1 India 0 Germany 0: India finally hitting their stride. They are moving the ball around. Two circle entries in two minutes in Germany’s half.

After 5 minutes in Q1 India 0 Germany 0: Suraj Karkera with the first save of the match. India cannot be complacent here. Germany are on the charge here and are looking sharp. India need to stick to their basics.

After three minutes in Q1 India 0 Germany 0: India need to move the ball around here and wait for their chances. Germany will tire and lack of substitution will hurt them.

Germany have only 11 players. Two out of the 11 are goalkeepers. Hence, one will start as a player. India have a fully fit squad.

“They were really disappointed. Circumstances were bad. Argentina played better in the rain. I know Germans really well. They can be tough to beat. We did really well in the quarter-finals. We are focused on ourselves,” said India coach Sjoerd Marijne.

05:00pm: Good evening folks, India take on Germany in the bronze medal match of the Hockey World League Final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday. The last time these two teams met, Germany beat India 2-0. India lost their semi-final match 1-0 to Argentina while Germany were thrashed 3-0 by defending champions Australia. Both teams are looking to end the tournament with a win.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Making two-wheelers less polluting to combat air pollution in India

Innovations focusing on two-wheelers can make a difference in facing the challenges brought about by climate change.

Shutterstock

Two-wheelers are the lifeline of urban Asia, where they account for more than half of the vehicles owned in some countries. This trend is amply evident in India, where sales in the sub-category of mopeds alone rose 23% in 2016-17. In fact, one survey estimates that today one in every three Indian households owns a two-wheeler.

What explains the enduring popularity of two-wheelers? In one of the fastest growing economies in the world, two-wheeler ownership is a practical aspiration in small towns and rural areas, and a tactic to deal with choked roads in the bigger cities. Two-wheelers have also allowed more women to commute independently with the advent of gearless scooters and mopeds. Together, these factors have led to phenomenal growth in overall two-wheeler sales, which rose by 27.5% in the past five years, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Indeed, the ICE 2016 360 survey says that two-wheelers are used by 37% of metropolitan commuters to reach work, and are owned by half the households in India’s bigger cities and developed rural areas.

Amid this exponential growth, experts have cautioned about two-wheelers’ role in compounding the impact of pollution. Largely ignored in measures to control vehicular pollution, experts say two-wheelers too need to be brought in the ambit of pollution control as they contribute across most factors determining vehicular pollution - engine technology, total number of vehicles, structure and age of vehicles and fuel quality. In fact, in major Indian cities, two-thirds of pollution load is due to two-wheelers. They give out 30% of the particulate matter load, 10 percentage points more than the contribution from cars. Additionally, 75% - 80% of the two-wheelers on the roads in some of the Asian cities have two-stroke engines which are more polluting.

The Bharat Stage (BS) emissions standards are set by the Indian government to regulate pollutants emitted by vehicles fitted with combustion engines. In April 2017, India’s ban of BS III certified vehicles in favour of the higher BS IV emission standards came into effect. By April 2020, India aims to leapfrog to the BS VI standards, being a signatory to Conference of Parties protocol on combating climate change. Over and above the BS VI norms target, the energy department has shown a clear commitment to move to an electric-only future for automobiles by 2030 with the announcement of the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India).

The struggles of on-ground execution, though, remain herculean for automakers who are scrambling to upgrade engine technology in time to meet the deadlines for the next BS norms update. As compliance with BS VI would require changes in the engine system itself, it is being seen as one of the most mammoth R&D projects undertaken by the Indian automotive industry in recent times. Relative to BS IV, BS VI norms mandate a reduction of particulate matter by 82% and of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) by 68%.

Emission control in fuel based two-wheelers can be tackled on several fronts. Amongst post-emission solutions, catalytic converters are highly effective. Catalytic converters transform exhaust emissions into less harmful compounds. They can be especially effective in removing hydrocarbons, nitrous oxides and carbon monoxide from the exhaust.

At the engine level itself, engine oil additives are helpful in reducing emissions. Anti-wear additives, friction modifiers, high performance fuel additives and more lead to better performance, improved combustion and a longer engine life. The improvement in the engine’s efficiency as a result directly correlates to lesser emissions over time. Fuel economy of a vehicle is yet another factor that helps determine emissions. It can be optimised by light weighting, which lessens fuel consumption itself. Light weighting a vehicle by 10 pounds can result in a 10-15-pound reduction of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Polymer systems that can bear a lot of stress have emerged as reliable replacements for metals in automotive construction.

BASF, the pioneer of the first catalytic converter for automobiles, has been at the forefront of developing technology to help automakers comply with advancing emission norms while retaining vehicle performance and cost-efficiency. Its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City near Chennai is equipped to develop a range of catalysts for diverse requirements, from high performance and recreational bikes to economy-oriented basic transportation. BASF also leverages its additives expertise to provide compounded lubricant solutions, such as antioxidants, anti-wear additives and corrosion inhibitors and more. At the manufacturing level, BASF’s R&D in engineered material systems has led to the development of innovative materials that are much lighter than metals, yet just as durable and strong. These can be used to manufacture mirror brackets, intake pipes, step holders, clutch covers, etc.

With innovative solutions on all fronts of automobile production, BASF has been successfully collaborating with various companies in making their vehicles emission compliant in the most cost-effective way. You can read more about BASF’s innovations in two-wheeler emission control here, lubricant solutions here and light weighting solutions here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.