la liga

Suarez, Messi strike as Barcelona restore 5-point lead, Atletico Madrid bounce back

Barca will have the chance to go into El Clasico away at Real Madrid in two weeks’ time with an 11-point lead over their rivals.

by 
JOSE JORDAN / AFP

Barcelona restored their lead at the top of La Liga to five points as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi struck in the final 20 minutes to edge out 10-man Villarreal 2-0 on Sunday.

Daniel Raba’s red card on the hour mark for a wild lunge on Sergio Busquets handed Barca the initiative.

And their pressure told when Suarez rounded off a fine team move before Messi blasted home a second to get the Catalans back to winning ways after successive draws with Valencia and Celta Vigo.

“In the second half after the sending-off we had more chances to win the game,” Suarez told Movistar TV.

“They played a very good game tactically and we weren’t precise enough, but in the second half we came out with a different mentality to take the three points.”

Valencia remain Barca’s closest challengers five points back, but Atletico Madrid also maintained their title charge with a 1-0 win at Real Betis to stay six points off the top.

Real Madrid are eight points behind in fourth and Barca will have the chance to go into El Clasico away at Real in two weeks’ time with an 11-point lead over their rivals.

Barca host Deportivo la Coruna next weekend, whilst Madrid are in action at the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

“I will be calm when the season is over and we have won everything,” said coach Ernesto Valverde of Barca’s commanding lead.

“There is a long way to go, but winning at places like this is important.”

Indeed, Barca had drawn on their previous two La Liga visits to the Ceramic Stadium, but nearly had the perfect start when Gerard Pique’s header came off the bar just four minutes in.

However, Barca dominance of possession was largely stale before the break as Villarreal posed the greater threat on the counter-attack.

Nicola Sansone had the hosts’ best effort that forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a stunning one-handed stop high to his left.

Messi orchestrated the visitors’ attacking threat after the break as he constantly freed Jordi Alba down Barca’s left.

Paco Alcacer was denied by Sergio Asenjo from Alba’s low cross before the left-back teed up Messi for a cushioned effort that drifted inches wide.

Villarreal had to survive the final half hour a man light when Raba was dismissed for connecting with his studs on Busquets’ ankle as the Spanish international cleared.

Another Alba cross was turned onto the post by Suarez on the stretch.

However, the Uruguayan finally broke Villarreal’s resistance after exchanging a neat one-two with Alcacer to round Asenjo and net his seventh goal of the season.

And Messi secured all three points seven minutes from time as he was played in by Busquets to smash past the helpless Asenjo.

Atletico bounce back

Earlier, Atletico bounced back from the disappointment of being dumped out of the Champions League in midweek to keep their title challenge afloat at Betis.

The hosts dominated possession throughout but were made to pay for their lack of cutting edge, as well as some fine goalkeeping by Jan Oblak.

By contrast, Atletico were clinical even in the absence of the injured Antoine Griezmann as Saul Niguez slid in at the back post to turn home Sime Vrsaljko’s cross with their first serious attack on the half-hour mark.

“They played some spectacular football today, but we took advantage of the chance we had,” Atletico midfielder Koke told BeIN Sports Spain.

Betis posed more of a goal threat after the break but were denied by Oblak, who produced a wonder save to turn Cristian Tello’s sweetly struck half-volley behind for a corner.

“One team had the ball, which was Betis, and they tried many different ways to damage us, but the team was very strong defensively,” said Atletico boss Diego Simeone.

At the other end of the table, Malaga and Athletic Bilbao secured big away wins to ease their relegation fears.

Malaga remain in the drop zone but moved off the foot of the table with a 2-0 victory at Real Sociedad.

Athletic, meanwhile, bagged their first league win in nearly two months 2-1 at Levante to move up to 13th.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Not just for experts: How videography is poised for a disruption

Digital solutions are making sure it’s easier than ever to express your creativity in moving images.

Pexels

Where was the last time you saw art? Chances are on a screen, either on your phone or your computer. Stunning photography and intricate doodles are a frequent occurrence in the social feeds of many. That’s the defining feature of art in the 21st century - it fits in your pocket, pretty much everyone’s pocket. It is no more dictated by just a few elite players - renowned artists, museum curators, art critics, art fair promoters and powerful gallery owners. The digital age is spawning creators who choose to be defined by their creativity more than their skills. The negligible incubation time of digital art has enabled experimentation at staggering levels. Just a few minutes of browsing on the online art community, DeviantArt, is enough to gauge the scope of what digital art can achieve.

Sure enough, in the 21st century, entire creative industries are getting democratised like never before. Take photography, for example. Digital photography enabled everyone to capture a memory, and then convert it into personalised artwork with a plethora of editing options. Apps like Instagram reduced the learning curve even further with its set of filters that could lend character to even unremarkable snaps. Prisma further helped to make photos look like paintings, shaving off several more steps in the editing process. Now, yet another industry is showing similar signs of disruption – videography.

Once burdened by unreliable film, bulky cameras and prohibitive production costs, videography is now accessible to anyone with a smartphone and a decent Internet bandwidth. A lay person casually using social media today has so many video types and platforms to choose from - looping Vine videos, staccato Musical.lys, GIFs, Instagram stories, YouTube channels and many more. Videos are indeed fast emerging as the next front of expression online, and so are the digital solutions to support video creation.

One such example is Vizmato, an app which enables anyone with a smartphone to create professional-looking videos minus the learning curve required to master heavy, desktop software. It makes it easy to shoot 720p or 1080p HD videos with a choice of more than 40 visual effects. This fuss- free app is essentially like three apps built into one - a camcorder with live effects, a feature-rich video editor and a video sharing platform.

With Vizmato, the creative process starts at the shooting stage itself as it enables live application of themes and effects. Choose from hip hop, noir, haunted, vintage and many more.

The variety of filters available on Vizmato
The variety of filters available on Vizmato

Or you can simply choose to unleash your creativity at the editing stage; the possibilities are endless. Vizmato simplifies the core editing process by making it easier to apply cuts and join and reverse clips so your video can flow exactly the way you envisioned. Once the video is edited, you can use a variety of interesting effects to give your video that extra edge.

The RGB split, Inset and Fluidic effects.
The RGB split, Inset and Fluidic effects.

You can even choose music and sound effects to go with your clip; there’s nothing like applause at the right moment, or a laugh track at the crack of the worst joke.

Or just annotated GIFs customised for each moment.

Vizmato is the latest offering from Global Delight, which builds cross-platform audio, video and photography applications. It is the Indian developer that created award-winning iPhone apps such as Camera Plus, Camera Plus Pro and the Boom series. Vizmato is an upgrade of its hugely popular app Game Your Video, one of the winners of the Macworld Best of Show 2012. The overhauled Vizmato, in essence, brings the Instagram functionality to videos. With instant themes, filters and effects at your disposal, you can feel like the director of a sci-fi film, horror movie or a romance drama, all within a single video clip. It even provides an in-built video-sharing platform, Popular, to which you can upload your creations and gain visibility and feedback.

Play

So, whether you’re into making the most interesting Vines or shooting your take on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’, experience for yourself how Vizmato has made video creation addictively simple. Android users can download the app here and iOS users will have their version in January.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Vizmato and not by the Scroll editorial team.