‘Isn’t Nadal No 1?’ Federer reveals his kids’ reaction to his Swiss Sportsman award

Roger Federer has won many trophies in 2017 – two Grand Slams, three Masters, the Laver Cup and a host of ATP awards.

However, turns out not everyone is the Federer family is on the same page with the World No 2 raking in the awards, because Rafael Nadal is world No 1 after all.

On Sunday, the Swiss world No. 2 received yet another trophy, the Swiss Sportsman of the year. This was the seventh time Federer won this award and he regaled the audience with his kid’s reaction to his nomination during his acceptance speech.

Based on vote count, Federer was the overwhelming favourite with 36.88% votes and while he was not present at the function, he addressed the function through video call, thanking his parents and coach who were there.

During his speech in Swiss German, he revealed a very interesting tidbit – that his kids were not so sure he would get the award because Nadal is the world No 1, much to the laughter of the crowd.

“After dinner my kids asked me where I was going. I told them there is this awards gala where I could win a prize. Then they said: ‘But isn’t Rafa number 1?!,” Federer was quoted as saying by the journalists present.

Federer: "After dinner my kids asked me where I was going. I told them there is this awards gala where I could win a prize. Then they said: 'But isn't Rafa number 1?!'" — Svenja Mastroberardi (@svenja_mastro) December 10, 2017

Federer’s coach Severin Luthi was awarded the Swiss Coach of the Year as well, making it a double celebration.

Congratulations on coach of the year in Switzerland 🇨🇭, So well deserved, lucky 🍀 to have you on my team. You’ve been a rock in my corner for years. 👊🏻 Thank you 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/gTDr75Xmpf — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 10, 2017

The 36-year-old had two sets of twins, eight-year-old twin girls Myla and Charlene and three-year-old twin boys Lenny and Leo. The elder girls have often become internet celebs with their antics during their dad’s match.

Earlier this year when Federer won his eight Wimbledon title, the girls were court-side with one of them trying to teach their brothers – making funny faces – how to behave in front of the camera. Federer later said the boys have no idea what he is doing, “They have no clue what’s going on. They think this is probably a nice view and a nice playground.”

It's the year 2030 and Roger Federer's twins have just wrapped up both doubles titles. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lzqe1S0UsY — BetBright (@BetBright) July 16, 2017

the federer twins own wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lTa2jzocOV — Becca Laurie, PI (@imbeccable) July 16, 2017

Federer on twins Lenny and Leo: "They don't have a clue what's going on. They think it is a nice view and a nice playground." #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/yQzkFq9jDg — Jonathan Scott (@jonscott9) July 16, 2017

Looks like not just on court, but off it as well, Federer has a lot of volleys to face. We wonder what exactly did he tell his kids. Maybe he just showed them his trophy.

Meanwhile, Twitter had a field day talking about the kid’s unimpressed reaction.

Where Roger Federer's kids hit an unplayable ball to their dad. https://t.co/ptU77zOxuj — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) December 11, 2017

The Federer kids are savage. https://t.co/7nhhvP4kDL — Alisha (@FangirlAl) December 11, 2017

whichever kid it was, they’re now my fave federer — l1ng (@tweenerwinner) December 10, 2017

Federer's kids are like Indian parents. Very tough to impress them. https://t.co/SDsyCcGVy2 — Annanya (@annanyajohari) December 10, 2017

Watch his reaction from the 0.53 mark