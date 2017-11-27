PV Sindhu expecting a tough fight from first round of Dubai World Superseries Finals

Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu is satisfied with what she has achieved so far this year but wants to cap a successful season with yet another title at the Dubai World Superseries Finals starting on Wednesday.

After the high of Rio Olympics last year, Sindhu continued her rampaging run this season, clinching the India Open and Korea Open Superseries besides bagging the silver at Glasgow World Championships and finishing as runners-up at the Hong Kong Open last month.

“It has been a good year for me and I’m very happy with my performance,” she said. “I have no regrets because I did pretty well this season. Now I really hope the year ends on a good note. I hope I do well [in Dubai].”

The Hyderabadi had reached the semi-finals at the Dubai event last year. “It is not going to be easy as all the top players will be playing in this event. Each match from the first round will be very tough. So I will have to be prepared from the start to do well in Dubai.”

Battles with Marin and Okuhara

Asked which matches impacted her most this season, Sindhu said: “Each match was comparatively different and in the starting it was Sindhu-Marin and then it was Sindhu-Okuhara at the World Championship and also there were other good matches.

“I think each player has a different style of play and every match is different. Well, not one in particular but I think the World Championship final impacted me the most.”

The 22-year-old has played all the 12 Superseries tournaments this season and she credited her training sessions which helped her to manage the workload. “Training was going well and I had to be prepared for every match. Every month we had tournaments and I am happy the way I have managed the workload. It worked out fine for me,” Sindhu said.

The Badminton World Federation has recently revamped the international circuit and made it mandatory for the top 15 players to play at least 12 tournaments next year. Sindhu played five back-to-back tournaments between October and November.

When asked about next year’s schedule, she said, “I think it would be a hectic schedule next year and we have to plan it out accordingly and play tournaments because each event will be important and also we have other important tournaments such as Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

She added, “It’s just that we have to be prepared. I will have to sit with my coach and plan accordingly. The scheduling will depend on the training sessions, how fit I am and how I am playing and also it’s my coach’s decision, so I will sort it out with him.”

...unsure about Nationals next year

Sindhu, who finished runners-up at the senior Nationals in Nagpur, said it would be difficult to figure out a window for the domestic tournament next year. “It depends on the schedule as 2018 would be very hectic. It would be difficult to figure out which month or which date it would be. It would not be easy for me or other players. It depends on the scheduling of the tournaments which I play and I will decide accordingly,” she said.

BWF has decided to trial a new service rule next year starting at the 2018 All England Open Championships and Sindhu said they would have to practice it during training before playing tournaments. “I heard about the new service rule. I think we all have to be really conscious about it. It would be implemented from the All England Open and we have to practice it before we play in the tournaments, but I think it would be good for everybody,” said Sindhu.