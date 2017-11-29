Sri Lanka in India

Sri Lankan team stranded in Dharamsala due to rain

The Sri Lankan team’s chartered plane could not take off for Mohali, venue for the next match, due to bad weather on Monday morning.

by 
Deepak Malik / BCCI / Sportzpics

Two days ahead of the second One-day International against India, the Sri Lankan cricket team was left stranded in Dharamsala that has been lashed by heavy rain.

The Sri Lankan team’s chartered plane could not take off for Mohali, venue for the next match, due to bad weather on Monday morning.

Media in-charge of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, Mohit Sood, said, “While the Indian team reached Mohali on time, incessant rain and bad weather left Sri Lanka stranded at the airport for about four hours. The team then decided to head back to the team hotel and is likely to fly out tomorrow.”

Sri Lanka beat the home side by seven wickets in the first ODI on Sunday to go ahead in the three-match series.

“This is the first time a team has been stuck here. There have been delays earlier but it has never happened that the planes have not been able to land or take off,” said Sood.

He said that the Sri Lankan team was not willing to travel by road at night.

“We had a discussion with the team management and they decided to stay back. But if the weather doesn’t clear up on Tuesday then the only option left will be to take the road,” Sood added.

The road journey to Mohali, about 240-250 km, takes 8-10 hours to complete.

The local MeT office has predicted heavy rain over the next 48 hours in and around Dharamsala.

