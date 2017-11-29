International Cricket

West Indies suffer yet another humiliating defeat, lose Test series 0-2 to New Zealand

New Zealand, who won the first Test by an innings, next take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series.

by 
New Zealand celebrate the fall of Raymon Reifer. | Michael Bradley/AFP

A brutal spell from Neil Wagner, including three wickets and a broken arm, led New Zealand to a comprehensive victory over the West Indies in Hamilton on Tuesday.

The tourists, set a target of 444, folded to be nine for 203 at tea on day four with Sunil Ambris retired hurt and unable to continue batting.

The 240-run victory saw a dominant New Zealand wrap up the series 2-0 after winning the first Test by an innings.

The hostile Wagner accounted for most of the damage in the second innings in Hamilton with his short-ball barrage targeting the body.

Ambris was taken to hospital after a vicious blow to the forearm. He tried to struggle on and reached five before trudging from the field.

It ended a tough Test baptism for Ambris who was twice dismissed in his first three innings by treading on his stumps.

Shai Hope, on 23, also required on-field medical attention after being on the forearm by a rising Wagner delivery.

When play resumed he attempted an ambitious hook at another short delivery and was caught by Colin de Grandhomme at long leg.

Shane Dowrich lasted two balls after Ambris left when he fended a Wagner bouncer to Henry Nicholls at short leg.

Roston Chase and Raymon Reifer manufactured a solid 78-run partnership until midway between the lunch and tea breaks when Chase, on 64, went in similar fashion to Hope, pulling a Wagner bouncer to the safe hands of de Grandhomme.

Reifer was out soon after for 29, edging a good ball from Tim Southee to give Williamson his second smart catch at gully, before Mitchell Santner cleaned up the last two wickets.

When the West Indies resumed the day at 30 for two they needed opener and captain Kraigg Brathwaite to knuckle down for a long innings.

But he was gone in the sixth over for 20, caught at gully off Trent Boult, giving the left-armer his 200th Test wicket.

The series now moves to three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s with the tourists to be reinforced with the inclusion of Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels for all six matches while Andre Fletcher, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard will play the Twenty20s.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.