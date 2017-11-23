indian sport

Asian Airgun Championship recap: India return with 21 medals, 4 Youth Olympic Games quotas

Four junior shooters – Tushar Mane, Mehuli Ghosh, Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker – claimed quota places for the 2018 Youth Olympics Games.

by 
Representational image | MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP

The 10th Asian Airgun Championship was a fruitful outing for India with a rich haul of individual and team medals across categories. Held at the Asaka Shooting Range in Wako City, Japan, the venue for the 2020 Olympics, India returned home with 21 medals including six gold, eight silver and seven bronze.

More importantly, four junior shooters – Tushar Mane, Mehuli Ghosh, Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker – also claimed quota places for the 2018 Youth Olympics Games which will be held in Buenos Aires next October.

Chaudhary won both the individual as well as the team golds in the men’s 10m air pistol youth event, while Bhaker clinched a silver in the women’s 10m air pistol youth. Ghosh struck gold to bag one out of quota places up for grabs in women’s 10m air rifle youth, while Mane took home the bronze.

Here’s a recap of India’s performance at the 10th Asian Championship 10m Rifle/Pistol.

Opening day heroics

India began the championship on a strong note, collecting five medals with seven individual finalists across the three events on the event’s opening day. Ravi Kumar won an individual bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle while Arjun Babuta won individual silver in the junior men’s 10m air rifle. India also bagged three team silver medals in each of the three air rifle events.

Deepak Kumar led the Indian charge into the finals of the men’s 10m air rifle, shooting 627.5 after the regulation 60 shots, to qualify fourth out of eight finalists. Ravi Kumar, with 624.6 finished sixth, while former Olympic-Bronze medalist Gagan Narang, making a return into the event after a break, shot 624.5 to qualify in seventh place.

Babuta, an ISSF junior world cup bronze-medallist last year, shot consistently to win a silver behind Chinese Yukun Liu, a reigning junior world champion and a winner of two ISSF World Cup stage medals this year in the senior category. The Indian finished just 0.1 points behind Liu in the final.

The other Indian in the final Tejas Krishna Prasad was eliminated in seventh position. However, the duo combined with Sunmoon Singh Brar to bag the Team Silver medal with a combined score of 1867.5.

In the women’s 10m air rifle, Anjum Moudgil and Meghana Sajjanar made it to the finals, shooting scores of 417.5 and 415.9 to qualify in second and fourth positions respectively. Pooja Ghatkar, the third Indian in the fray, shot 413.6 to finish 11th. Moudgil thereafter missed a medal by a whisker, getting beaten in a shoot-off to determine third place, to Singapore’s Tan Qian Xiu Adele. However, the trio won the team silver, logging a combined total of 1247 to finish behind China.

First YOG berths

Apart from Ghosh and Mane booking two quota places at YOG, India won a total of three gold and three bronze to add to their five medals on the first day.

Mane was the first Indian to book a Youth Olympic Games 2018 quota place with a bronze in men’s 10m air rifle youth event with a score of 228.2. He also combined with Hriday Hazarika and Mohit Agnihotri teamed up to win the team gold in the event with a combined score of 1863.1.

India’s second Youth Olympic Games quota was won by Ghosh when she not only topped her qualifying round with a score of 420.6, but also led from the start in the final, and except for a brief while in the initial stages, kept shooting consistently to stay ahead of the pack till the very end. She shot 250.5 in the final to edge out Mingwei Gao of China by 0.1 point.

Ghosh then combined with Rakshna Chakkaravarthy and Sreya Agrawal to clinch the team bronze with a total of 1240.5.

Samiksha Dhingra also claimed the gold medal in junior women’s 10m air rifle outgunning her Chinese rival. She shot a score of 249.6 at the end of the allotted 24- shots to pip silver winner Yu Zhang by 0.1 point. Dhingra and Agrawal also teamed up with Manini Kaushik to win the team bronze with a combined score of 1238.1.

Heena Sidhu, Jitu Rai shine

Heena Sidhu, Jitu Rai and Anmol Jain clinched individual medals in addition to three team medals of all colours on the third day.

India got the gold in men’s 10m air pistol team event with Rai, Shahzar Rizvi and Omkar Singh firing on target. The women’s team of Sidhu, Shri Nivetha Paramantham and Harveen Srao and the junior men’s team comprising of Jain, Gaurav Rana and Abhishek Arya took home two silver medals. Veterans Sidhu, Rai and youngster Jain won the bronze in the women’s, men’s and junior 10 air pistol event respectively.

Two Indians reached the final of the men’s 10m air pistol with Rizvi who topped qualification with a score of 583. However, in the 24-shot men’s final, Rai narrowly pipped Rizvi to get the bronze with a score of 219.6. While Omkar Singh missed out on the final, his 575 points were enough to secure the team gold with a combined score of 1735.

In the women’s 10m air pistol, Sidhu was the only Indian to make the final. She began the final on strong note, but a 7.8 in the 11th shot meant she had to be satisfied with a bronze with a final score of 217.2.

Three Indians reached the junior men’s 10m air pistol final, with Jain topping qualification with 577points out of 600, while Rana was fourth with 569 and Arya eighth with 557, which ensured the team silver with a total of 1703 points.

Four more medals on the final day

India added four medals to their tally on the final day of the competition.

Two Indians reached the finals of the men’s 10m air pistol youth event. Cheema topped qualifying with a score of 577, while Chaudhary shot 573 to qualify in third place. Surinder Singh, the third Indian in the field, shot 561 to finish 10th. The trio won the team gold with a combined effort of 1711, 11 points clear of the silver winning Korean team and 19 ahead of China, who won bronze.

Chaudhary then came up with a start to finish effort in the final, finishing with a score of 243.1 to win gold and seal the first of the three available quotas for the Youth Olympic Games in the process. Cheema managed sixth place with 156.8.

In the women’s 10m air pistol youth, Bhaker topped qualifying with a score of 382 and was the only Indian to reach the final.

Bhaker had a rough start in the final lying eighth after 10 shots, but recovered spectacularly to win a silver, missing the gold by a margin of only 0.1.

Two Indians – junior world champion Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Mahima Agrawal – made it to the final of junior women’s 10m air pistol, finishing third and fourth in qualifying respectively.

Both shot a score of 378, while Yogita shot 372 to finish in 11th place. Their combined score of 1128 helped them claim a team silver. In the final, Deswal shot 195.7 to finish fourth while Agarwal ended sixth on a score of 155.4.

With inputs from PTI

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.