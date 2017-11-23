Mourinho not criticised for ‘far more boring football’: Former Man United boss Louis van Gaal

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal held back no punches while sharing his verdict on his successor Jose Mourinho’s reign at Old Trafford. During his two-year tenure as Manchester United manager, the Dutchman was lambasted for playing dreary possession-based football. But that did not stop Van Gaal from labelling Mourinho’s football as “far more boring”.

The Portuguese is under considerable pressure after the manner in which his side succumbed to Premier League pace-setters Manchester City in the derby on Sunday. United had less than 40% of possession playing at home and came out with a defensive mindset against their neighbouring rivals. City won the match 2-1, which opened up a 11-point lead at the top.

“I would rather watch City play than United,” Van Gaal was quoted as saying by Fox Sports. “You need quality in a squad and it’s clear City have a better squad.”

Van Gaal had his fair share of critics during his time as the Red Devils boss. He was given the sack after missing out on a Champions League spot on goal difference despite winning the FA Cup.

“If you ask me how did I do at United, I will say it was my best year ever, given the circumstances I was working under,” Van Gaal said. “We played football that was quite alright. But it’s not football that is appreciated in England.”

He added, “And yet, right now, looking at United, I have to conclude Mourinho is not being criticised while it’s far more boring football. What United produce now is defensive football. I always played attacking football. The proof is that the opposition were always parking the bus. They don’t do that now because Jose Mourinho plays so defensive.”

Mourinho and Van Gaal’s association goes back to their days at Barcelona, where the former served as the 67-year-old’s assistant. Van Gaal, though, has no ill feelings despite being abruptly replaced by the Portuguese in 2016.

“He [Mourinho] is not an awful man,” said Van Gaal. “In fact, I think he is a sympathetic guy. He was my assistant at Barcelona. I worked with him and what Mourinho did [taking my job] is what often happens in football.’’

The sympathy, though, went out of the window when the topic shifted to Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Woodward. “I have more problems with Ed Woodward,” Van Gaal said. “He never discussed anything with me – and you can talk about anything with me.”