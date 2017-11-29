‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle smashes record 18 sixes on way to 146 off 69 balls in BPL final

The Chris Gayle show was on full display in the Bangladesh Premier League’s final in Dhaka on Tuesday as the West Indies batsman smashed a 69-ball 146.

Playing for the Rangpur Riders, Gayle demolished the bowling attack of Dhaka Dynamites with an innings that included 18 sixes and five fours.

To give him company at the other end was former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who hit a comparatively calm 43-ball 51, layered with four fours and three sixes. Rangpur reached 206/1 in their 20 overs.

Chris Gayle tonight 146 off 69 balls



- 18 sixes in inns (World Record)

- 20 hundreds in T20s (World record)

- Completes 11000 runs in T20s (World record)

- First to hit 100 sixes in BPL. No one else has 50

- Highest score in a T20 final

- Highest p'ship w/McCullum in a T20 final — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 12, 2017

Chris Gayle hits his 20th ton in T20s

Tons he has hit year-wise:

2007: WI

2011: RCB (2), Matabeland, Sydney Thunder

2012: Barisal Burners (2), RCB

2013: Jamaica, Dhaka Gladiators, RCB

2014: Jamaica, Lions

2015: RCB, Somerset, Jamaica

2016: WI, Jamaica

2017: Rangpur (2)#BPL2017 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 12, 2017

Most 6's in T20 innings by Gayle



18 Sixes: Once

17 Sixes: Once

15 Sixes: Once

14 Sixes: Once

13 Sixes: Once

12 Sixes: Thrice

11 Sixes: Four times#BPL2017 #BPLSeason5 — CricSAMRAT (@CricSamrat) December 12, 2017

Bangladesh’s new Test captain Shakib Al Hasan was the only Dhaka Dynamites bowler to take a wicket, that of Rangpur opener Johnson Charles. Even Keiron Pollard, playing for the Dynamites, was smashed for 33 runs in two overs.

Gayle broke many records with his knock, including the highest amount of sixes in a T20 game – 18. He thereby broke his previous record of 17 sixes in a match, which was during that epic 175 he had bludgeoned in the Indian Premier League in 2013.