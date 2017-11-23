Indian Football

Ganguly left disappointed as Maradona gives much-hyped ‘Diego vs Dada’ match a miss

The exhibition match in the outskirts of Kolkata was the central theme of Maradona’s three-day India trip.

by 
PTI

Diego Maradona may have made the trip to the city after several postponements, but the Argentine legend today skipped the much-hyped ‘Diego versus Dada’ exhibition match, leaving cricket icon Sourav Ganguly disappointed.

A poorly-organised show meant that the 57-year-old became tired on an unusually sultry December afternoon and left after just kicking off the match and exchanging pleasantries with Ganguly and his team.

Ganguly, who watched Maradona’s 1986 World Cup triumph, thus missed out on a chance to play against his childhood icon.

“It would have been great to have played with him but he could not play,” Ganguly said after featuring in the seven-a- side exhibition match.

“Age has caught up with him but he’s too good a player. I’m a huge, huge fan of his, I have seen him win the World Cup in 1986. It was a treat to see him from close quarters.”

The ‘Diego vs Dada’ match in the outskirts of Kolkata was the central theme of Maradona’s three-day trip who is in India for the second time after his euphoric 2008 visit.

The match was to be followed by a football workshop with school children, but it went on and on, leaving Maradona visibly tired and dripping with sweat.

There was no stage on the ground and Maradona was seen coming in and out of the dugout.

On his last visit, Maradona was ferried by a chopper to Maheshtala, situated on the outskirts of the city for a similar football workshop.

But this time he endured a bumpy 35-km ride on a potholed road to a remote place called Kadambgachi.

When the 40-minute match was about to start, Maradona had little energy left to play.

He, however, lined up both the teams and kick-started the proceedings.

The spectators chanted Diego Diego, as well as Ganguly Ganguly, who played in his jeans.

Ganguly played for both the sides, first turning up in whites and then slipping on to a blue jersey.

Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary also took part in the match, which also included former medium pacer Shib Shankar Paul.

A host of former footballers including the likes of Shyam Thapa, Prasun Banerjee, Sishir Ghosh, Debjit Ghosh, Biswajit Bhattacharya, Hemanta Dora, Dipendu Biswas, Alvito d’Cunha and Abhijit Mondal were also present on the occasion.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.