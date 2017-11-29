Sports News

Father of drowned footballer seeks Indian government’s help to get body back from Australia

Nitisha Negi, 15, had gone to Australia to participate in the Pacific School Games.

by 
Representational image. | Peter Parks/AFP

The father of a 15-year-old footballer from Delhi who drowned at the Glenelg Beach in Australia has requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help bring back his daughter’s body as soon as possible.

The school girl, Nitisha Negi, had gone to take part in the Pacific School Games in Australia.

“I request External Affairs Minister Sushma Swarajji to help us bring back my daughter’s body as soon as possible. We are also in touch with a senior official of her office,” the father told PTI.

Nitisha was one of the five Indian footballers who were swept away by a huge wave on Sunday when they ventured into the sea after the completion of the games.

Four of the five girls were rescued by local surf lifesavers on Sunday while Negi was found dead after resumption of the search operation on Tuesday morning. Her body was recovered near a rocky breakwater, the same section of beach where the two migrant boys drowned last year.

The Sports Ministry has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The School Games Federation of India (SGFI), which is headed by double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, had fielded U-18 teams in six disciplines including hockey, football and softball for the invitational event that was jointly organised by the Australian government and School Sports Australia.

These games were not recognised by the International School Sports Federation, the parent international body. The Indian contingent had around 120 members.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.