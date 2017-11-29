Sexual abuse

USA Gymnastics bans coach Todd Gardiner for sexual misconduct

Gardiner was once a member of USA Gymnastics ethics committee.

by 
Logo of USA Gymnastics. | USAgym.org

USA Gymnastics has banned a highly decorated coach, after an investigation found he had violated sexual misconduct rules, the sport governing body confirmed on Tuesday.

The revelation of coach Todd Gardiner’s banishment from the sport came as the gymnastics world was still reeling from the athlete sexual abuse scandal that sent disgraced former doctor Lawrence “Larry” Nassar to prison for at least 60 years.

As Nassar was sentenced on December 7, the governing body for American competitive gymnastics, which sends a team to the Olympics, permanently banned Gardiner — founder of a training facility outside of Chicago.

According to an online biography, Gardiner was a member of the USA Gymnastics ethics committee and the winner of multiple coaching awards.

“An individual is placed on the (permanent ban) list based on a complaint and following an investigation and hearing process,” the organization said in a statement emailed to AFP, adding that Gardiner was found in violation of rules dealing with sexual misconduct and sexual relations with an athlete.

USA Gymnastics would not comment further on the case.

The Chicago Tribune reported that it was not related to the Nassar scandal, in which more than 100 athletes say they were sexually abused in the guise of medical treatment.

The Tribune said it could not find any civil or criminal charges against Gardiner and reported that he had announced his retirement in mid-November.

The Nassar scandal brought USA Gymnastics under fire and led to the resignation of chief Steve Penny, amid accusations that the organization failed to quickly notify authorities about abuse allegations.

The organization adopted a new “safe sport policy” that requires “mandatory reporting” of suspicions of sexual abuse.

Gardiner did not respond to requests for comment.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.