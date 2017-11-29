India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Mohali, Live: Rohit and Co look to fight back after Dharamshala rout
Series on the line, can India fight their way back on a track that has a green tinge. Follow our over-by-over updates here.
Toss
Sri Lanka have won the toss on a green track n overcast conditions. They will bowl first. India would have done the same.
No changes to the playing XI for Sri Lanka. India have made one change to their playing XI but it is not Rahane coming into the squad as everyone hoped. Instead, Washinton Sundar will make his debut and Kuldeep has been dropped.
Pitch talk
Little bit of grass cover and damp as well. Help for the bowlers throughout the game. There are a few cracks but don’t expect them to open up. Last 4 games at Mohali, the team batting second has won and the team that wins the toss will most likely want to bowl first.
Focus SA
Speedster Umesh Yadav says the current Indian attack has the ability to take 20 wickets in a Test match during its tour of South Africa, seen by many as the side’s litmus test following a string of successes at home.
“The wickets in South Africa will put the focus back on the fast bowling unit and rightly so. There will be a lot of expectation from us and I believe this attack has the ability to get 20 South African wickets. All of us had a good 14 months at home and it’s time to translate into overseas success,” Yadav said in an interview.
What makes Yadav optimistic is the lion-hearted performance of the pacers on rather unresponsive home tracks in recent times.
“I believe good fitness, proper plans were key to our success in the sub-continent. But the main thing is the attitude with which you enter the field. If we can maintain it in South Africa, no one can stop us,” said the man, who is one shy of completing 100 Test
Something special
Sri Lanka produced a near flawless performance in Dharamsala and captain Thisara Perera is expecting an encore from his team in the second ODI to win a maiden series in India.
“It is a good opportunity to win the series. Not many teams have won series in India. We want to do something special, like we did in Dharamsala,” Perera said on the eve of the second match of the three-ODI series.
Adverse weather conditions in Dharamsala meant Sri Lanka had to spend an extra night in the hills and only arrived here in today morning. They arrived at the PCA Stadium late afternoon and practiced amid cold and overcast conditions.
Asked if there is an added pressure on the Sri Lankan team, Perera replied in the negative.
“It is not pressure. It is another game for us. Everyone knows if we win tomorrow we will win the series. We will give our 200 per cent,” the all-rounder said before hinting that they would go with the same XI that beat India by seven wickets in the series opener.