Rohit Sharma funds Sri Lankan fan’s ticket to return home for father’s surgery

India opener Rohit Sharma showed his compassionate side and the camaraderie between India and Sri Lanka when he helped a travelling Lankan fan return home early to attend his ailing father.

Three Lankan fans, Gayan Senananyaka, Pubudu and Mohamed Nilam, have been travelling with the visitors throughout the Indian tour and were scheduled to depart only after the T20I series. However, Nilam’s father was diagnosed with throat cancer during the third Test in Delhi and he needed to return home for his father’s surgery but didn’t had the required funds to book a fresh ticket, according to a report in mid-day.

Rohit and India skipper Virat Kohli were informed of Nilam’s predicament by Sudhir Gautam, the famous “Sachin Tendulkar” fan and Rohit arranged for Nilam’s return air ticket to Colombo from New Delhi.

“Rohit called me to the team hotel and gave me the [R20,000 approx] ticket. The surgery went well. I was disturbed when I heard about my father’s health, Rohit has a big heart and he immediately arranged for my return ticket. He is a gem of a person,” Nilam told mid-day.

The Mumbai batsman, who is leading the Indian team in the limited overs series against Sri Lanka, even offered Nilam financial help for the surgery, but the Lankan refused to take the money, thanking him for the ticket.

Even Kohli, who is on a break for his wedding, messaged Nilam asking him if he needs any help. “When Virat bhai came to know about my father’s health, he too messaged me and asked if I needed any help. I congratulated Virat bhai on his wedding. I feel blessed and lucky to get so much love from Indian cricketers. They have always been very helpful in arranging match tickets whenever we come to watch them,” Nilam was quoted as saying.

Indeed a great gesture from the two Indians, showing how much they care about the fans.