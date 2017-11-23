I’m actually the greatest batsman of all time: Chris Gayle on being called the Bradman of T20

“Universe Boss” Chris Gayle is at it again, both with the smashing runs and cheeky one-liners.

After a scintillating 69-ball 146 in the Bangladesh Premier League’s final in Dhaka on Tuesday, the West Indian supposedly proclaimed himself to be the greatest batsman of all time. During his innings, he broke several records , including the highest amount of sixes in a T20 game – 18. He is also the only player to hit 20 centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20s respectively.

But when asked if he was the Don Bradman of T20 cricket, Gayle replied, “No, I am actually the greatest batsman of all time.”

Chris Gayle is asked if he considers himself Bradman of T20s or the greatest T20 batsman.



“No, I am actually the greatest batsman of all time,” he replies. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 12, 2017

Playing for the Rangpur Riders, the 38-year-old demolished the bowling attack of Dhaka Dynamites with an innings that included 18 sixes and five fours. While he admitted that he lost track of the number of sixes, he said that he is still the best when it comes to hitting sixes.

“Na na na, there’s only one Universe Boss. It is only one. Evin Lewis is in the making. Be aware of him,” Gayle was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.

He also said that he only came to Bangladesh because the T20 league in South Africa was cancelled, but promised to return.

“You guys should be thankful the South Africa T20 was called off because I was going to go there. Inshallah, I will be back next year and entertain you guys,” he added.

But in a moment of candour, Gayle also admitted that that he is still going strong for the entertainment of fans.

“I actually do it for the people, to be honest with you. I am 38. This is what they want to see. I am entertaining the fans for as long as possible. I will look to win cups for whichever teams I am playing for,” he told the Bangaldesh-based newspaper.

Knowing his power with the bat, there might be a lot more inning left to come, both for West Indies and in T20 leagues around the world.