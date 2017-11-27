Karman Kaur Thandi and Rutuja Bhosale enter quarters of Women's Tennis championships

Seventh seed Karman Kaur Thandi and wild card Rutuja Bhosale kept the Indian interest alive in the NECC ITF Women’s Tennis championships by reaching the quarter-finals with contrasting wins at the Deccan Gymkhana courts in Pune on Wednesday.
Thandi demolished unseeded Ukranian Valeriya Strakhova 6-1, 6-1 in an hour, while giant-killer Rutuja took beat qualifier Laja Juvan of Slovania 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in second round matches.
Karman was hardly tested in the first set by the Ukranian. Having beaten the Valeriya earlier, Karman raced to a 3-0 advantage. Valeriya held serve in the 4th, but that was all she could manage in her favour.
The second set saw Karman earning three break-points in the first game. However, Valeriya pulled back to deuce, but eventually lost the next two points to hand Karman a 1-0 lead. Up 3-0, Karman dropped the 4th, but struck back in the next winning the game at love for a 4-1 advantage which she capitalised and won the match.
Next up for Karman Thandi is second seed Spaniard Georgina Garcia-Perez who got the better of French player Estelle Cascino 6-1, 6-4.
Bhosale, who shocked third seed Ankita Raina on Tuesday in round one, found her 17-year-old Slovanian opponent Juvan a tough nut to crack. However, she dug deep to prevail in three sets.
Bhosale next plays unseeded Russian Olga Doroshina who stunned eighth seed Mai Minokoshi of Japan 6-2, 6-4.
Five seeded players remained in the contest, including top-seed Jia-Jing Lu (China), no. 2 Georgina (Spain), fourth seed Katy Dunne (Great Britan), fifth seed Ganna Poznikhirenko (Ukraine) and no. 7 Karman.
In the womens doubles, second seeds Ankita Raina / Emily Webley-Smith of Great Britan became the first pair to reach the semi-final. In their quarter final encounter they downed the unseeded Ukraine pair of Albina Khabibulina/Anastasiya Vasylyeva 6-2, 2-6, 10-5.