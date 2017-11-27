Rohit Sharma’s third ODI double ton guides India to series-levelling win against Sri Lanka in Mohali

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the first batsman to hit three double centuries in one-day internationals as he powered India to a 141-run win over Sri Lanka in the second match on Wednesday.
Sharma’s ubeaten 208 steered the hosts to an imposing 392/4 and then restricted Sri Lanka to 251/8 to level the three-match series at 1-1 in Mohali.
His epic knock, laced with 12 sixes and 13 fours in 153-ball stay, led the Indian charge after they were invited to bat first in overcast conditions.
Sharma reached 200 in the 50th over, bowled by opposition skipper Thisara Perera. His first hundred came off 115 balls, and his second off just 38 balls.
The right-hander scored 209 against Australia in Bangalore in 2013, and followed that double-hundred with his highest score of 264 against Sri Lanka a year later in Kolkata.
Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Virender Sehwag (India), Chris Gayle (West Indies) and Sachin Tendulkar (India) have recorded a double century each in ODI cricket.
Sharma made a bright start with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan (68) after the Indian batsmen’s horror showing in the opening ODI, when they were skittled out for just 112.
Sharma’s 213-run stand for the second wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 88, also stood out on a hazy day in Mohali.
Dhawan, who hit nine boundaries during his 67-ball knock, was caught at mid-wicket off Sachith Pathirana.
The wicket though proved to be a minor blemish on India’s innings as Sharma dominated the bowlers with the attack-minded Iyer for company.
Sri Lanka were never in the chase after losing their openers for just 30 runs as Angelo Mathews top-scored with an unbeaten 111. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets.
The third and deciding match will be played in Visakhapatanam on Sunday.
Brief scores:
India: 392/4 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 208 not out; Thisara Perera 3/80) beat Sri Lanka: 251/8 in 50 overs (Angelo Mathews 111 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60) by 141 runs.