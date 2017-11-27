Sri Lanka in India

‘Honestly, cannot pick a favourite’: Rohit Sharma after his third ODI double century

The opener led the Indian charge, smashing 12 sixes and 13 fours in an unbeaten 208 after being asked to bat first.

Deepak Malik / BCCI / Sportzpics

India’s stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma said the desire to comeback stronger as batting unit after the humiliating loss in Dharamsala proved a catalyst for him and his team, as he notched up a record third ODI double century. India levelled the series with a 141-run win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Mohali on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was at his marauding best as he smashed an unbeaten 208 to set Sri Lanka a target of 393, before his bowlers restricted the opposition of 251/8 to seal a comprehensive victory.

The right-hander scored 209 against Australia in Bangalore in 2013, and followed that double-hundred with his highest score of 264 against Sri Lanka a year later in Kolkata.

Speaking after the game, Rohit said he could not pick any one of the three double tons as his favourite, stating that they were all scored during crucial junctures in the match.

“Very difficult to pick one,” said Rohit. “All three came at crucial times. 264 is obviously very close to me. I’ve said it many times, I honestly cannot pick one. The Australia one was a decider, the Sri Lanka 264 - I came back after a three-month layoff after a big injury, and this one also - after the humiliating loss in Dharamsala, we wanted to come back as a team, as a batting unit especially,” he added.

“It was a great day. Winning the game was important for me and the team after that loss in Dharamsala. I can keep talking about our batting today, right from the start, with Shikhar giving us a brilliant start, and Shreyas Iyer - it didn’t look like he was playing only his second ODI.”

Starting slow

Asked how he went about building his knock, Rohit said he started slow and looked to build on, as he had done while scoring his previous two double centuries.

“There was dew later, so it was important to get that big total,” Rohit said. “If I’m not wrong, the first 100 I got were around the 38th, 39th over, so I was telling myself, if I get that far, I’m not going to get out. I was only looking to keep my shape and hit through the line. It was the same thing I did in my first two 200s. I started off pretty slow then too,” he added.

Rohit admitted that the landmark knock was made extra special by the fact that it came on his wedding anniversary even as his wife watched on from the stands.

“I’m happy [my wife] is here with me on this special day,” Rohit said. “I know she would have liked this gift from me. She’s been my strength, she’s always been there for me. You go through so much stress in this sport, and having them around is always special.

“This is our second anniversary, but more than that, we won the game. We were determined to do the right things in the middle, and right till the end we did that,” he added.

Rohit said the team will look to replicate his team’s performance in the deciding game in Visakhapatnam as well.

“As a group we’re looking forward to Vizag. The conditions will be different, and again we have to adapt and play to our strengths,” Rohit said.

Changing the conversation around mental health in rural India

Insights that emerged from discussions around mental health at a village this World Mental Health Day.

Questioning is the art of learning. For an illness as debilitating as depression, asking the right questions is an important step in social acceptance and understanding. How do I open-up about my depression to my parents? Can meditation be counted as a treatment for depression? Should heartbreak be considered as a trigger for deep depression? These were some of the questions addressed by a panel consisting of the trustees and the founder of The Live Love Lough Foundation (TLLLF), a platform that seeks to champion the cause of mental health. The panel discussion was a part of an event organised by TLLLF to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

According to a National Mental Health Survey of India 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. The survey reported a huge treatment gap, a problem that is spread far and wide across urban and rural parts of the country.

On 10th of October, trustees of the foundation, Anna Chandy, Dr. Shyam Bhat and Nina Nair, along with its founder, Deepika Padukone, made a visit to a community health project centre in Devangere, Karnataka. The project, started by The Association of People with Disability (APD) in 2010, got a much-needed boost after partnering with TLLLF 2 years ago, helping them reach 819 people suffering from mental illnesses and spreading its program to 6 Taluks, making a difference at a larger scale.

Play

During the visit, the TLLLF team met patients and their families to gain insights into the program’s effectiveness and impact. Basavaraja, a beneficiary of the program, spoke about the issues he faced because of his illness. He shared how people used to call him mad and would threaten to beat him up. Other patients expressed their difficulty in getting access to medical aid for which they had to travel to the next biggest city, Shivmoga which is about 2 hours away from Davangere. A marked difference from when TLLLF joined the project two years ago was the level of openness and awareness present amongst the villagers. Individuals and families were more expressive about their issues and challenges leading to a more evolved and helpful conversation.

The process of de-stigmatizing mental illnesses in a community and providing treatment to those who are suffering requires a strong nexus of partners to make progress in a holistic manner. Initially, getting different stakeholders together was difficult because of the lack of awareness and resources in the field of mental healthcare. But the project found its footing once it established a network of support from NIMHANS doctors who treated the patients at health camps, Primary Healthcare Centre doctors and the ASHA workers. On their visit, the TLLLF team along with APD and the project partners discussed the impact that was made by the program. Were beneficiaries able to access the free psychiatric drugs? Did the program help in reducing the distance patients had to travel to get treatment? During these discussions, the TLLLF team observed that even amongst the partners, there was an increased sense of support and responsiveness towards mental health aid.

The next leg of the visit took the TLLLF team to the village of Bilichodu where they met a support group that included 15 patients and caregivers. Ujjala Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s mother, being a caregiver herself, was also present in the discussion to share her experiences with the group and encouraged others to share their stories and concerns about their family members. While the discussion revolved around the importance of opening up and seeking help, the team brought about a forward-looking attitude within the group by discussing future possibilities in employment and livelihood options available for the patients.

As the TLLLF team honoured World Mental Health day, 2017 by visiting families, engaging with support groups and reviewing the successes and the challenges in rural mental healthcare, they noticed how the conversation, that was once difficult to start, now had characteristics of support, openness and a positive outlook towards the future. To continue this momentum, the organisation charted out the next steps that will further enrich the dialogue surrounding mental health, in both urban and rural areas. The steps include increasing research on mental health, enhancing the role of social media to drive awareness and decrease stigma and expanding their current programs. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.