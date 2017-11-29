Pep Guardiola is the most immature manager I’ve worked with, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Wednesday labelled Pep Guardiola the ‘most immature’ manager he has ever worked with, The Telegraph reported.

Reacting to the tunnel fracas following the keenly-contested derby, Ibrahimovic chose to criticise the City manager, recalling that he never got along with the manager even while playing under him at Barcelona.

“The first six months were perfect, then the manager changed system, tactics and it didn’t work for me,” Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports Italy.

Ibrahimovic stated that the problem arose after he was left out of the manager’s plans. “I went to talk to him. I’m here to talk, if you think it’s for another reason then we can’t talk,” Ibrahimovic said.“I believe that you are sacrificing some players for one player, Messi.”

He said: “I don’t think this is the case but I understand what you say. I will take care of it, no problem, I will solve everything. I thought it would be OK.”

“The following game I was on the bench. I don’t say anything, I work. Second match bench again. I thought he solved it well and he was not talking to me or explaining. Third match bench. Then the fourth match comes and bench again.

“I think something is strange. From that moment he stopped talking to me, looking at me. I go into a room and he walks out of it. He was not a bad person, but the most immature I’ve had because a man solves his problems,” Ibrahimovic added.

Ibrahimovic had similarly criticised Guardiola in his book ‘I Am Zlatan’. he had called the Spaniard a “spineless coward” then.