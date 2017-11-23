Premier League

David Silva shines with brace as City register record 15th successive Premier League win

Goals from the Spaniard, Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero ensured that the Sky Blues crushed Swansea 4-0.

by 
Manchester City FC

Manchester City powered to a Premier League record 15th successive victory as David Silva’s double inspired a 4-0 demolition of rock-bottom Swansea on Wednesday. Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero also found the net as the runaway leaders broke the previous Premier League record winning streak set by Arsenal between February and August 2002.

Pep Guardiola’s side brushed aside a poor Swansea side to further tighten their grip on the title race with two goals in each half at the Liberty Stadium. City remain 11 points clear of second placed Manchester United and once again looked every inch the champions-elect.

It was Spanish playmaker David Silva who was at the heart of City’s historic success with two superb finishes. The game began at a terrific pace and the first chance fell to Aguero on five minutes as he weaved his way through two challenges and fired into the side-netting.

A minute later some neat footwork gave Raheem Sterling a sight of goal and Swansea defender Mike van der Hoorn had to make an important interception.

But it took a save at each end in a matter of moments to keep the scoresheet blank. First, it was home goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski who reacted quickly to get down low and push away a drive from Fernandinho from the edge of the penalty area.

Then Ederson in the Manchester City goal had to get down well to keep out an effort from Jordan Ayew, who had cut in from the left.

De Bruyne blasted a difficult effort high and wide before Aguero headed over from a left-wing cross by David Silva.

Then a free-kick by De Bruyne bounced around the penalty area and struck a frustrated Nicolas Otamendi on its way for a corner before Aguero looped a header onto the roof of the net from a De Bruyne cross. And Otamendi blasted well off target after Fabianski had failed to gather cleanly from a left-wing cross.

The massive gulf in class

Image credit: Manchester City FC
Image credit: Manchester City FC

City’s superiority was increasing, however, and a combination of poor defending and a fine finish gave them a 27th-minute lead. Bernardo Silva crossed from the right and David Silva crept between Van der Hoorn and Kyle Naughton to finish superbly from close range with the outside of his left foot.

It was 2-0 on 34 minutes when Naughton fouled Sterling to the right of the Swansea penalty area and De Bruyne’s hopeful free-kick evaded a host of players and found its way under the body of an unsighted Fabianski.

Less than a minute into the second half, David Silva almost made it 3-0 with a lofted shot that drifted just wide following a neat exchange of passes with Aguero. But David Silva made no mistake on 53 minutes as he added his side’s third goal, exchanging passes superbly and ghosting between two home defenders before lifting a shot over the advancing Fabianski.

Eliaquim Mangala should have added a fourth goal moments later but, after meeting David Silva’s cross, he failed to make a clean contact and scuffed his effort wide. The visitors then compiled a superb passing move that ended with Aguero firing narrowly wide.

Guardiola had a rare scare when a shot from the edge of the area by Roque Mesa took a big deflection that wrong-footed Ederson, but the keeper readjusted well to make a smart save. With five minutes remaining Aguero wrapped up the scoring as he drifted easily past two Swansea defenders and found the bottom corner.

Even when Swansea threatened a consolation goal late on, Otamendi was on hand to block an effort from Leroy Fer before hooking the loose ball off the line.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.